KLKT programming

KLKT FM 107.9

Local radio schedule

Thursday, March 13

5-10 a.m. – KLKT Hits

10-11 a.m. – Democracy Now!

11 a.m.-Noon – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

Noon-12:30 p.m. – Test Echo with host Jeff Holmes

12:30-4 p.m. – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

4-5 p.m. – The Soft Machine with host Lady Grey

5-6 p.m. – The Lockhart Lowdown

6-7 p.m. – Harmony in my Head with host Regina

7-8 p.m. – Rumble Radio with host Betty Rumble

8-9 p.m. – Complete Control

9-10 p.m. – Shake Appeal

10-11 p.m. – Something Else with Shannon or Something

Friday, March 14

8-10 a.m. – Mornings with Kitty and Coco

10-11 a.m. – Democracy Now!

11 a.m.-4 p.m. – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

4-4:30 p.m. – Test Echo with host Jeff Holmes

4:30-5 p.m. – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

5-6 p.m. – Paarl’s Bad Cavern

6-7 p.m. – Inner Frequencies

7-9 p.m. – Study Hall with host DJ Rob Gordon

10-Midnight – KLKT After Hours

Saturday, March 15

7-10 a.m. – KLKT Jazz

10 a.m.-Noon – Lions Radio

Noon-1 p.m. – Blue Plate Special

1-3 p.m. – Good Texas Music with host Max Landry

3-5 p.m. – Sacred Nano

7-8 p.m. – Feel Good Frequency with hosts Justin and Katy

8-11 p.m. – KLKT After Hours

Sunday, March 16

5-8 a.m. – KLKT Jazz

8-10 a.m. – The Country Bunker with host DJ Sally Cracker

10 a.m.-11 a.m. – Music Like Dirt with host Uncle Paul

Noon-1 p.m. – Controlled Chaos with host Tha512footdr

1-3 p.m. Kitchen Sink Fundamentals with host The Giant Hornets from Japan

3-5 p.m. – The Lonesome Dave Fisher Show

5-7 p.m. – Password with host David B.

7-8 p.m. – British Academy with host Chris Charles

8-9 p.m. — 4th Man Rock with Rick Arnold

9-10 p.m. — The Vortex

10 p.m.-Midnight – Labyrinths with Eric Beck

Monday, March 17

5-10 a.m. – KLKT Hits

10-11 a.m. – Democracy Now!

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

5-7 p.m. — Happy to Be Here with Chad Rea

7-9 p.m. — Go Back to California with host Alex

Tuesday, March 18

5-10 a.m. — KLKT Hits

10-11 a.m. – Democracy Now

11 a.m.-Noon – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

Noon-12:30 p.m. — Test Echo with host Jeff Holmes

12:30-5 p.m. – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

5-6 p.m. – Nite Lite with host DJ Johnny Ray

6-8 p.m. – 2-5-1 with host DJ Russet Burbank

8-10 p.m. – Rick’s Canteen with host Rickner

Wednesday, March 19

5-10 a.m. – KLKT Hits

9-10 a.m. – Good Morning Lockhart

10-11 a.m. – Democracy Now!

11 a.m.-Noon – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

12-12:30 p.m. – Test Echo with host Jeff Holmes

12:30-3 p.m. – KLKT Mid-Day Mix

4-5 p.m. – The New Future with host Jeff Homes

5-6 p.m. — Soil Sisters with hosts Crystal and Johanna

6-7 p.m. – Country with host Yance Man

7-8 p.m. – Smoke Show with Jo with host Jo Irizarry

8-9 p.m. – Alternate Route with hosts Jack and April

9-11 p.m. – The Radio Craft Beer Girl Show