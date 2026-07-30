Letter to the Editor – Reader is grateful Share:







Dear Editor,

I was reading the July 23 edition of the Lockhart Post-Register when I felt a growing sense of pride and gratitude. In a time of so many challenges, the paper was filled with stories about people working for good.

I was grateful for an independent local press, separate from government, that allows us to hear different perspectives and make up our own minds. I was also grateful to read that Caldwell County halted construction of the Aalo testing facility until the proper permits are obtained and is examining whether additional health, safety and environmental protections may be needed.

It was especially encouraging to read about Lockhart’s Texas Association of Future Educators students strengthening their communication, leadership, collaboration, public-speaking and creative storytelling skills. What an accomplishment for these students, their teachers and our community!

I was also grateful for the many local organizations, churches, educators, businesses and volunteers working to make life better for others. These stories remind us that even when our challenges seem overwhelming, people everywhere can respond with creativity, compassion and determination.

That same weekend, a large international audience gathered online Climate Healers Conference. Since 2019, I have helped coordinate these worldwide conferences from right here in Lockhart. Over the years, I have listened to dozens of scientists, physicians, musicians, artists, educators and animal rescuers. I continue to be amazed by their passion and by how much people willingly do for others. They are working for peace on Earth, a stable climate, healthy people and greater compassion for animals.

One lesson I learned as a small child was that our actions have consequences: they can hurt, or they can help. Whatever worthy cause or organization we support, we can make another helpful choice by serving plant foods while we pursue our larger mission. When large groups serve plant foods at big events, it is a major win for the Earth.

Today, I am grateful for a free press, responsible public service, our students and educators, and people everywhere who turn compassion into action.

Rebecca Allen

Lockhart