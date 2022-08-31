LHS boys wins first two meets of season￼ Share:







Special to the LPR

On Aug. 27, Lockhart traveled to LaVernia for their second meet of the season, and for the second week in a row the Lions won the team championship with a team score of just 25 points.

Lockhart won the Yoakum Invitational on Aug. 20.

Senior James Franco again led the way for Lockhart as he completed the 5,000 meters (3.1-mile course) in 17:10. Franco was followed across the line in second place by Junior teammate Carlos Terrazas in 17:25. Junior Zeke Sanchez finished fourth in 17:35. Junior Cole Frey finished in sixth with a time 18:31. The fifth runner and the final runner scoring for the Lions was Senior Santiago Ayala who placed 12th in 19:21.

Other runners competing on varsity included Freshman David Ruiz, who finished as the sixth runner for Lockhart. Ruiz placed 14th overall with a time of 19:28. Junior Griffin Mason finished as the seventh runner for Lockhart.

Running his first race ever on varsity was Senior Noe Figueroa, who placed 19th in 20:00. Sophomore Anthony Daniel placed 20th in 20:04.

The Lockhart Junior Varsity had a solid day as they placed second of seven schools in the team standings. Connor Zea led the way for the JV as he placed ninth out of 60 runners. Nathaniel Hernandez placed 13th, Josh Cruz 16th, Jace Ramsey 17th, Nathan Peralez 21st, Hayden Brast 24th, and Kai Boydston 26th, Paul Munoz 27th, Isael Guerrero 29th, and Jackie Woodworth 43rd.

In the 8th Grade Boys division, Ethan Herrera came home the individual winner of 22 runners in the field. Herrera covered the 2-mile course in 13 :20. Keaton Archer had a solid race as he finished seventh in 14:07.

The 35th annual Lockhart “Hippensteel” Invitational will be held on Friday, Sept. 2 with the Junior High division starting at at 5 p.m. The Varsity division will begin Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8:30 a.m., also at Lockhart City Park.

The Lockhart High School Band, Cheerleaders, Flags, and Lionettes will also be performing at the meet.

Yoakum Invitational

The 2022 Lockhart Cross Country season got off to a great start on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Yoakum.

Held at Yoakum City Park, Lockhart won the meet with a low score of 28 points, besting the 11-team field.

Franco led the way for LHS, as he was the overall winner of the race, covering the 3,600 meters (approximately 2.25 miles) in 11:45. A total of 52 runners finished the Varsity race. Junior Carlos Terrazas had a strong showing as finished fourth overall with a fine time 12:24. Junior Zeke Sanchez placed fifth overall in 12:36. A third junior, Cole Frey, finished eighth overall in 13:14. Completing the top five for Lockhart was freshman David Ruiz, who placed 10th in 13:27.

Other runners competing on Varsity included Senior Santiago Ayala, who finished 15th in 14:00, and Junior Mason Griffin, who placed 28th in 14:42.

In the Junior Varsity race, Lockhart took home the team championship. Top finishers for Lockhart included Mason Nino, Connor Zea, Nathaniel Hernandez, Hayden Brast, Paul Munoz, Ben Peralez, Kai Boydston, and Jace Ramsey.

In the 8th Grade Boys Division, Ethan Herrera was the overall winner in a race that featured 42 runners. Herrera finished the 1.5-mile course in 9 :04. Evan Estrada ran a strong race as well, finishing 12th in 10:29.