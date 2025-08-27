LHS Collision Repair Program earns national recognition Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School’s Collision Repair Program is gaining national attention for its success in preparing students for careers in the automotive industry. The four-year program, led by instructor AJ Hernandez, was recently featured in Autobody News, a leading industry publication.

The program offers students hands-on training through a partnership with Caliber Collision, where they are paired with professional technicians during a practicum. The results have been exceptional: nearly 90 percent of participating students continue their careers with Caliber after completing the program.

“This program provides students with real-world opportunities that lead directly to employment,” Hernandez said.

This fall, students will return to the shop to refine their skills in welding metals and plastics, panel repair, and painting projects. Hernandez emphasized that continued growth of the program depends on additional resources, including specialty tools, more vehicles for training, and fresh-air supplied respirators to enhance safety.

For Lockhart High School, the recognition underscores the strength of its career and technical education programs, and for Hernandez, it highlights the dedication of students who are building a pathway to success in a growing industry.