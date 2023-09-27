LHS harriers runners-up at Gonzales Invitational Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country teams made a short trip south on 183 to Gonzales Saturday morning to participate in the Gonzales Invitational.

Nine teams participated in the Varsity Boys division with the Lockhart Lions finishing second for the first time this season. Montgomery High School won the team title with a score of 31 points, eight points better than Lockhart’s score of 39 points. Gonzales finished third with 92 overall points, Cedar Creek in fourth with 118 points, St. Joseph’s of Victoria was fifth with 141 points, Hallettsville placed sixth with 157 points, Shiner St. Paul seventh with 193 points, Marion eighth with 201 points, and Schulenburg ended the day in ninth with 254 points.

The top five Lockhart runners finished 2nd, 4th, 10th, 11th, and 12th place out of 80 runners competing.

For the fifth consecutive week, senior Zeke Sanchez led the way for Lockhart as he placed second with a time of 16 minutes and 50 seconds for the 5,000 meter (3.1-mile course).

Senior Carlos Terrazas finished fourth for Lockhart with a time of 17:28, and was followed by a pair of LHS freshmen runners, who were the number three and four runners for Lockhart. Ethan Herrera placed 10th in 18:36, and Ivan Gonzales placed 11th in 18:46.

Completing the top five and the team scoring was senior Cole Frey, who placed 12th in 18:49.

Also running in the Varsity race on Saturday was senior Mason Nino, who placed 17th in 19:16 and junior Anthony Daniel, who finished in 30th with a time of 20:33.

The Lockhart Junior Varsity team had a dominating performance on Saturday as they won the team title with a very low score of just 19 points. Gonzales finished second with 58 points, Montgomery third with 83, Navarro fourth with 103, and Flatonia fifth with 112 points.

Sophomore Jace Ramsey led the JV Lion harriers as he was the overall winner out of 48 runners competing. Ramsey crossed the line in 19 minutes and 51 seconds. Sophomore Connor Zea placed third with a time of 20:29. Zea was followed by Ben Perales, who placed fourth with a time of 21:29, Jaiden Slusser placed fifth with a time of 21:40, Keaton Archer placed sixth with a time of 21:45, Paul Munoz placed seventh with a time of 21:51,Victor Lopez placed 11th in 22:50, Nathan Peralez placed 15th in 23:15, Hayden Brast was 20th in 24:31, Felipe Albino was 23rd in 25:07, and Denny Winton placed 30th in 26:43.

The Lockhart Varsity will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend to compete in the Chili Pepper Invitational on the campus of The University of Arkansas.