LHS powerlifters capture several first at Connally

Lockhart High School traveled to Connally for its second powerlifting league meet of the season on Jan. 27, with many Lions getting in the mix, according to Coach Josh Gilbert, to qualify for Regionals in the process.

Several LHS girls and boys won their respective weight classes, including the four boys and eight girls. Below are the results for the Lockhart Lions:

Connally Powerlifting Meet:

Girls Division

Wt Class Place Name

105 1st Place Kaitlyn Mendez

123 1st Place Mia Hernandez

132 1st Place Ava Herrera

148 1st Place Marie Cook

2nd Place Destiny Flores

165 1st Place Victoria Morales

2nd Place Cybil Flores

181 1st Place Peyton Crabill

259 1st Place Nicole Zamora

259+ 1st Place Zenaida Tucker

2nd Place Leah Ovalle

Boys Division

132 1st Place Cade Borchert

165 3rd Place Edward Mendoza

181 1st Place Ceasar Hernandez

3rd Place Sean McKinney

4th Place Gabriel Gutierrez

198 3rd Place Trent Holcomb

5th Place Diego Sosa

220 1st Place Tristan Amos

242 2nd Place Riley Owen

3rd Place Jonathan Creel

4th Place Ricardo Diaz

275 2nd Place Alex Richardson

308 1st Place Karim Zuniga-Zaragoza

The league finale will be Feb. 9 at Pflugerville High School, followed by a Feb. 12 meet at Smithville, the Lions’ final meet before Regionals.