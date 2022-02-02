Post Register

LHS powerlifters capture several first at Connally

Lockhart High School traveled to Connally for its second powerlifting league meet of the season on Jan. 27, with many Lions getting in the mix, according to Coach Josh Gilbert, to qualify for Regionals in the process.

Several LHS girls and boys won their respective weight classes, including the four boys and eight girls. Below are the results for the Lockhart Lions:

Connally Powerlifting Meet:

Girls Division

Wt Class         Place   Name

105      1st Place           Kaitlyn Mendez

123      1st Place           Mia Hernandez

132      1st Place           Ava Herrera

148      1st Place           Marie Cook

2nd Place          Destiny Flores

165      1st Place           Victoria Morales

            2nd Place          Cybil Flores

181      1st Place           Peyton Crabill

259      1st Place           Nicole Zamora

259+    1st Place           Zenaida Tucker

2nd Place          Leah Ovalle

Boys Division

132      1st Place           Cade Borchert

165      3rd Place          Edward Mendoza

181      1st Place           Ceasar Hernandez

            3rd Place          Sean McKinney

4th Place          Gabriel Gutierrez

198      3rd Place          Trent Holcomb

            5th Place          Diego Sosa

220      1st Place           Tristan Amos

242      2nd Place          Riley Owen

3rd Place          Jonathan Creel

4th Place          Ricardo Diaz

275      2nd Place          Alex Richardson

308      1st Place           Karim Zuniga-Zaragoza

The league finale will be Feb. 9 at Pflugerville High School, followed by a Feb. 12 meet at Smithville, the Lions’ final meet before Regionals.

