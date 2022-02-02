LHS powerlifters capture several first at Connally
Lockhart High School traveled to Connally for its second powerlifting league meet of the season on Jan. 27, with many Lions getting in the mix, according to Coach Josh Gilbert, to qualify for Regionals in the process.
Several LHS girls and boys won their respective weight classes, including the four boys and eight girls. Below are the results for the Lockhart Lions:
Connally Powerlifting Meet:
Girls Division
Wt Class Place Name
105 1st Place Kaitlyn Mendez
123 1st Place Mia Hernandez
132 1st Place Ava Herrera
148 1st Place Marie Cook
2nd Place Destiny Flores
165 1st Place Victoria Morales
2nd Place Cybil Flores
181 1st Place Peyton Crabill
259 1st Place Nicole Zamora
259+ 1st Place Zenaida Tucker
2nd Place Leah Ovalle
Boys Division
132 1st Place Cade Borchert
165 3rd Place Edward Mendoza
181 1st Place Ceasar Hernandez
3rd Place Sean McKinney
4th Place Gabriel Gutierrez
198 3rd Place Trent Holcomb
5th Place Diego Sosa
220 1st Place Tristan Amos
242 2nd Place Riley Owen
3rd Place Jonathan Creel
4th Place Ricardo Diaz
275 2nd Place Alex Richardson
308 1st Place Karim Zuniga-Zaragoza
The league finale will be Feb. 9 at Pflugerville High School, followed by a Feb. 12 meet at Smithville, the Lions’ final meet before Regionals.