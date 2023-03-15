LHS TAFE sweeps state competition Share:







Special to the LPR

The Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) State Competitive members competed at the 39th annual Teach Tomorrow Summit March 2-4, at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. TAFE had 22 state competitors, with 20 state winners, and six national qualifiers.

The Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

The following were state winners from Lockhart:

2023 State Voting Delegates:

Junior Elizabeth Alonso

Freshman Preston Crabill

1st Place in Area and State Qualifier:

Morgan Cancel in Job Interview

Julisa Ramirez in Lesson Planning and Deliver ARTS

3rd Place Bronze State winners:

Kevin Arrieta in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Leland Ramirez in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Paola Figueroa in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Diana Ramirez in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Bianca Javier in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Trinity Alexander in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Coleta Smith in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

2nd Place Silver State winners:

Erick Lara Barrientos in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Peyton Crabill in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Tyler Staton in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Senaya Thomas in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Gareth Schulte in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Ariela Vera in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Leland Ramirez and Jacque Roe in Project Visualize Leadership

1st Place Gold State winners:

Laila Murillo in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Jacque Roe in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Gareth Schulte in Interactive Bulletin Board-Elementary

Krista Cardenas and Tristian Mendoza in Project Visualize Leadership

Trinity Alexander and Isabella Miller in Project Visualize Recreation

Jacque Roe in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Essay

Six out of eight Lockhart TAFE members participating in National Level competitions placed 1st at State and are qualified to compete at the Educators Rising National Competition in Orlando Florida, in June 2023.

TAFE 1st Place winner, Top 10 National Qualifier, and Judges Choice with a $100 scholarship:

Peyton Crabill in Job Interview

TAFE 1st Place State winners and Top 120 National qualifiers:

Krista Cardenas in Exploring Education Administration Careers

Jacque Roe and Savannah Torres in Interactive Bulletin Board-Elementary

Xitlaly Manzano and Kevin Arrieta in Project Visualize Service

Lockhart High School TAFE Chapter also had another big win with its Junior, and TAFE Area 3 President, Peyton Crabill, who ran for a State Office. She created an inspiring campaign video that highlighted what makes her a leader, accompanied by a professional cover letter, resume, and website. After completing a two-hour campaign, an onstage speech, and a Question and Answer portion over TAFE facts and leadership experiences, Crabill was elected as the 2023-2024 TAFE State Secretary.

TAFE is under the guidance of 19th year Teacher Leader Amber Crabill, with assistance from 4th year Assistant-Teacher Leader Jarin Pittman.