Lion Rally kicks off a night of school spirit and football excitement







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

As the 2025–2026 school year begins, the community of Lockhart is set to come together for a spirited evening of celebration and football with the first annual Lion Rally, leading into the much-anticipated Midnight Madness event. Scheduled for the night of August 8, this dynamic gathering promises to highlight the excellence, unity, and dedication of the school’s student-athletes while igniting school pride across every grade level and sport.

Festivities will begin outside Lions Stadium with a tailgate party from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. The tailgate will feature local vendors, grilled food, and live entertainment by Robby Abel, offering families, students, and fans a chance to connect and enjoy the atmosphere before the main event. The tailgate is designed to serve as a welcoming kickoff to a night that blends family, athletic commitment, and community involvement.

Following the tailgate, the crowd will move into the stadium for a high-energy community pep rally. The Lion Roaring Band will take center field alongside the Cheer Team and the Lionettes & Legacies dance teams, delivering performances designed to raise spirit and energize the stands. Each of the school’s athletic teams will be recognized on the field, honoring the hard work and dedication of student-athletes across all Lion Sports.

The football excitement will begin at midnight with the official start of Midnight Madness. At precisely 12:00 a.m. on August 9, the football program’s acclimation period concludes, allowing full-contact practice to begin. The football teams, Freshman, Junior Varsity, and Varsity, will take to the field for a late-night mini scrimmage.

This will give the community its first look at this season’s squads in action. The scrimmage format will simulate real-game scenarios, providing an exciting preview of the season ahead.

This event serves not only as a tradition in the making, but the beginning of the Lions football season. The Midnight Madness is also an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the school and the Lockhart community. Organizers aim to build on the overwhelming support shown in past years, reinforcing a culture of pride, spirit, and commitment to excellence.

From music and food to football and school pride, the Lion Rally and Midnight Madness promise an unforgettable night that sets the tone for an exciting year ahead.