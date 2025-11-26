Lions capture Peewee Championship, complete undefeated season Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Photos provided

by Amber Moncevaiz

Under bright autumn skies at Rattler Stadium, the Peewee Lions capped off a remarkable undefeated season by defeating the San Marcos Texans 28–8 on Sunday afternoon, securing the league’s Superbowl title and cementing their status as the dominant force of the year.

Kickoff came at 12:50 p.m., and from the opening whistle the Lions showed why they entered the postseason as the top seed. Their balanced attack, relentless defense, and disciplined execution continued a trend that began months earlier.

The Lions rolled through their regular-season schedule without a single loss, earning the No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye. That extra week of rest proved valuable as they entered the postseason fresh, focused, and ready.

In the second round, the Lions overwhelmed the Buda Jags with a decisive 36–0 shutout, showcasing a defense that refused to bend. They followed that performance with a 30–8 semifinal victory over the New Braunfels Bears, punching their ticket to the championship game and proving they were prepared for any challenge.

Yet amid all the scoring, highlights, and celebratory end-zone moments, there is a group of athletes whose work rarely appears in the headlines. As Head Coach Memo Juarez, and Running Backs Coach, it is easy to praise the players who carry the ball into the end zone, but the ones who make those moments possible are often the most overlooked.

All season long; Jackson was the steady force that held this team together. Offensively, he anchored the point of attack, paving the way for all four running backs and setting the tone in the trenches. Jackson doesn’t chase statistics, and his name doesn’t dominate post-game writeups, but his effort influences every single play. His consistency and toughness directly shaped the Lions’ success.

Jackson is the foundation of this team. He steps onto the field fully prepared for battle, fully aware that the spotlight may shine elsewhere. Yet he plays with pride, strength, and complete unselfishness. If any player deserves recognition for embodying the heart of this championship run, it is Jackson.

In the highly anticipated showdown against the San Marcos Texans, the Lions wasted no time asserting control. Their offense moved efficiently downfield while the defense kept the Texans from finding early momentum. By the final whistle, the Lions stood victorious with a 28–8 win, earning the Superbowl trophy and closing the season undefeated.

Sunday’s triumph at Rattler Stadium wasn’t just a win—it was the culmination of months of dedication, teamwork, and resilience. For these young athletes, the championship marks not only the end of a perfect season, but the beginning of what could be many more successful years ahead.