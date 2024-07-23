Lions’ Cheerleaders earn several awards at UCA Camp Share:







LISD

The Lockhart High School Cheer program attended the UCA camp at Great Wolf Lodge in Dallas recently where they learned new material, various cheer skills and leadership qualities. Throughout their time at camp, LHS Cheerleaders earned several awards.

Lucky the Lion

* Two Excellent Ribbons

* One Gold Superior Ribbon

* One Blue Superior Ribbon

* Two Spirit Sticks

* Pantomaniac Award

LHS Cheerleaders

* Two Blue Superior Ribbons

* Four Spirit Sticks

* Pin it Forward Recipient, Leah Ovalle

* Banana for Night 3

* UCA Staff Invitation, Ashli Casillas

Six All-American Cheerleaders

Sophomore Sariah Johnson

Sophomore Kaelin Krueger

Junior, Melanie Suarez

Junior Ajay Quintero

Junior Racquel Bailon

Senior Ashli Casillas

* 2nd Place Camp Routine

* 1st Place Sideline Champion