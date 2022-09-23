Lions rebound with Homecoming rout of Cedar Creek￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Sean McKinney won’t soon forget Homecoming Night at Lockhart as the senior running back picked up 212 yards rushing, 75 yards receiving, and scored three touchdowns as the Lions, who trailed late in the second quarter, routed Cedar Creek, 56-21.

Junior quarterback Ashton Dickens also had a big night, rushing for 134 yards and three scores, whie passing for 143 yards and a score Lockhart also had a pair of defensive scores. , first on a 48-yard interception return by Quavon Reese —he had two picks on the night — and later on a 25-yard scoop-and-score fumble return by Zakaya Gathings.

Omar Ocampo was true o five PATs, and booted field goals of 30, 26 and 46 yards.

Lockhart improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in 5A-2 Region IV District 13.

Lockhart actually trailed Cedar Creek 14-10 inside the final four minutes of the second quarter but outscored the Eagles 46-7 the rest of the way.

The Lions took the lead for good with 3:26 left in the first half when Dickens weaved in and out of the Cedar Creek defense fir a 30-yard TD run. Ocampo also added a field goal with 58 seconds left in the half for a 20-14 LHS lead at intermission.

It was all Lockhart in the final 24 minutes.

The Lions’ defense was gashed in last week’s 62-42 loss at Davenport, allowing 377 yards to running back Shastin Golden. However, Cedar Creek managed a total of 118 yards on 44 attempts and Cedar Creek completed only 11-of-27 passes for 167 yards and three interceptions.

Cedar Creek committee five turnovers and Lockhart three, but the Lions only had two penalties for 21 yards, something that had plagued them in the first four games.

Lockhart visits Veterans Memorial, just 6.5 miles northwest of Selma, next week. The Patriots were off this week and are 3-1 on the season.