Lions set for first scrimmage Thursday morning￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Thursday morning’s scrimmage, the first of two before the regular season for Lockhart High School, will give some a chance to see what could be in store for the Lions this fall.

LHS will play host to Georgetown’s East View High Patriots beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Lions Stadium.

LHS is getting two fall scrimmages, including next Thursday’s (Aug. 18) 7 p.m. kickoff at Castroville vs. Medina Valley.

“We have the luxury of having two scrimmages this year because we did not have a spring game,” Lions’ Head Coach Todd Moebes said. “We’ll try to use the extra game for the reps we didn’t get in May.”

Having just begun official workouts last week, Moebes will use the first scrimmage as an evaluation of individuals and his team in general.

“To me, it’s always been that we’re making sure that we’ve gotten better and that we’re executing at a high level,” Moebes said of the scrimmage games. “We’re still trying to figure out who some of our key guys are. We’re evaluating personnel. It’s just evaluating our football team.

Some Texas schools are not practicing until 8:30-9 p.m. because of the heat index. Moebes said his practices begin at 6 a.m.

The game is scheduled for the morning since neither school is having classes., yet Lockhart begins school on Aug. 15.

LHS Schedule

August

11 — Scrimmage vs. Georgetown East View (HOME), 10:30 a.m.

18 — Scrimmage at Castroville Medina Valley, 7 p.m.

Regular Season

26 — San Antonio Southwest (HOME)

September

2 — at Pflugerville Connally

9 — Kyle Lehman (HOME)

16 — at San Antonio Davenport

23 — Cedar Creek (HOME)

30 — at San Antonio Veterans Memorial

October

7 — Open

14 — Libert Hill (HOME)

21 — at Bastrop

28 — San Antonio Pieper (HOME)

November

4 — at Kerrville Tivy