LISD board approves staff housing partnership Share:







Lockhart, TX —

The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees approved an innovative public-private partnership with Upward Communities and Public Private Development Corporation (PPDC) during Monday night’s board meeting, marking a significant step forward in addressing housing challenges for district employees.

The approved community, Wildflower at Juniper Springs, is being developed by Upward Communities and will provide high-quality homes built by BOSC Construction, a Perry Homes company.

This community will give attainable housing options specifically designed for Lockhart ISD staff. The community will include 117 homes, with approximately 90 percent being single-family residences, and a majority offering three- and four-bedroom options.

The district has explored similar partnerships over the last 8 years, but this project represents the strongest opportunity to date to deliver a sustainable, high-quality solution for Lockhart ISD employees. The partnership is the result of more than 18 months of planning, collaboration, and careful consideration to ensure it meets the needs of district staff.

“Across Central Texas, housing costs have increased by roughly 40 percent over the past decade, making it increasingly difficult for educators and staff to live in the communities they serve,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada. “This partnership is about more than housing. It is about supporting our people, reducing long commutes, and strengthening our connection to the Lockhart community.”

Currently, approximately 70 percent of Lockhart ISD teachers commute from outside the district, largely due to limited local housing options and increasing rental costs. This new development is designed to help address that challenge by providing below-market rental opportunities, with estimated savings of approximately $400 to $800 per month compared to typical Central Texas housing rates, without compromising quality.

Wildflower at Juniper Springs will feature beautifully designed homes with a variety of floor plans to meet the needs of individuals and families, along with a range of amenities including walking trails, green spaces, a pool and sundeck, fitness center, and shared gathering areas designed to foster connection and quality of life.

Homes are being constructed by BOSC Construction, a Perry Homes company, which is a respected and well-established builder known for delivering high-quality residential communities.

Lockhart ISD Board President Michael Wright emphasized the long-term impact of the initiative.

“This is an investment in our people and in the future of Lockhart ISD,” Wright said. “When we can support our employees in meaningful ways like this, we strengthen our schools, our workforce, and our entire community.”

The housing opportunity will be available to all Lockhart ISD employees, with model homes expected to become available for viewing for pre-leasing in August 2026.

“Dr. Estrada already had a vision for what housing could mean for Lockhart ISD, and we are fortunate to partner with a leader who has worked so deliberately to bring this tool to his district,” said Jason Roberts, CEO of Upward Communities. “Wildflower at Juniper Springs will deliver the kind of community that educators and staff deserve, and we are honored to help make that vision a reality alongside the Board of Trustees and the entire Lockhart ISD team.”

“PPDC is honored to partner with Upward Communities and Lockhart ISD as the nonprofit in this critical initiative,” said John Williford and Brian Garcia of PPDC. “Educators and essential workers are the backbone of our communities, and they deserve access to high-quality housing in the neighborhoods they serve. When we invest today in the people who show up every day educating our children, it strengthens our collective future. That is what this partnership is all about.”

For more information about Wildflower at Juniper Springs, including how to join the interest list, please visit Upward Communities’ website at:https://form.typeform.com/to/eaSkZvzZ request additional details or be added to the list of interested applicants.

This partnership reflects the district’s continued commitment to supporting staff, enhancing retention, and ensuring Lockhart ISD remains a destination district for educators and professionals and a community where the people who serve our students have the opportunity to live, grow, and thrive.