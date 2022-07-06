LISD hoping program will help cut gas costs￼ Share:







Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada has implemented a Drive.Pair.Share initiative for staff to help with rising gas costs.

“As the cost of gasoline continues to rise, the reality at the gas pump has increasingly become a concern for staff, especially for those of you who commute to Lockhart, Estrada said. “In line with our district value of ‘LockHeart for People,’ we are proud to announce our new initiative ‘Drive.Pair.Share.’

“For any staff who lives 10 miles or more from Lockhart, if you pair up with at least one other staff member who also lives 10 miles or more from Lockhart and carpool, the driver of the vehicle can earn $10 a day from the district while the others in the car can save on gas.”

The program will launch on Aug. 1.

“I want to thank our Board of Trustees for continuing to encourage and support innovative ways to provide for staff compensation,” Estrada said.

In other business from the June 27 school board meeting:

LISD presented Legacy of Excellence coins to six student-athletes for being in good standing, have good moral character, and maintain an average of 92 or higher.

Those athletes included Sean Schexnayder from baseball, Lesly Torres and Nathaniel Gonzales from golf, and Tamar Reyna, McKenzie Mendoza, and CeCe Tull from softball.

Also, following a study from questionnaires within the district, 81 percent of LISD staff members reported to be very happy. Recently, LISD’s school board approved an 8 percent increase for most staff members’ salaries.

The district is announced it was “shooting for 95 percent attendance” for the 2022-23 school year.