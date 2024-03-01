LISD to host Family Feedback Forums Share:







Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to school families on Thursday notifying them of Family Feedback Forums set for March 5 and April 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Board Room of the M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center at 419 Boid D’Arc Street.

“I would like to invite you to our district’s upcoming Family Feedback Forums.,” Estrada wrote in the letter. “These forums are an opportunity to participate in open dialogue and express feedback, concerns, or questions with district leaders and fellow families.”

Visitors to the forums do not have to register in advance.

“Listening to our community is essential in fostering a positive and nurturing school environment,” Estrada continued. “I sincerely hope you can join us as we work together to shape the future of our schools.”

Anyone with questions about the Family Feedback Forums can either email mark.estrada@lockhart.txed.net, or call 512-398-0024.