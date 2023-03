Livestock Show results Share:







STEER

Steiley Beggs

* Sold — $16,000

* Buyers — Caldwell County Buyers Group: Integrated Waste Solutions, Hazelett Land & Cattle, Rob Ortiz, Sheriff Mike Lane & Family, District Clerk Juanita Allen, Joe Roland, Johnny & Sons Paint & Body, Lazy R Ranch, Carol Holcomb, Timberlake Site Services, Patty Voigt, Chisholm Trail BBQ, John Cyrier, Tax Assessor Darla Law, D.A. Fred Weber & Family, Commissioner Ed Theriot, All About You Boutique, Fred Hoskins, James Short & Family

SWINE

Davis Janak

* Sold — $5,500

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well, Smitty’s Market

LAMBS

Colton Hutchins

* Sold — $11,500

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

GOATS

Lillian Dillon

* Sold — $4,100

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, Cleanscapes Commercial Landscaping, Brent & Kellie Southwell, 4MX AG Conservation & Construction, Lindemann Fertilizer, PJs of Texas

BROILER PEN

Justin Collins

* Sold — $7,000

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

TURKEY

Clarke Jakel

*Sold — $4,000

* Buyers – Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: 4MX AG Conservation & Construction, Laura Chambers, Jonathan Jeffery Enterprises, Inc., Parker Allred, Lisa Hensley, Vicki & Jackie Schawe, ETC Plumbing

RABBIT PENS

Grant Horne

* Sold — $7,500

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service

STEER

Kadence Plant

* Sold — $8,000

* Buyers — Caldwell County Buyers Group: Amanda Montgomery, Meitler Farms, Meitler Plumbing, Commissioner BJ Westmoreland, JP 1 Matt Kiely, Pegasus School, Judge Hoppy Haden, Rodney & Katrina Hodge, Sage Capital Bank, Schmidt Ranch, Smith Supply, David Powell, Co. Treasurer Angela Rawlinson, Jason & Brenda Eeds, Suzy Simmons, Missie Hagen, Vision Fiber Technologies, JP 2 Shanna Conley, Judge Trey Hicks, Alberto Luna

SWINE

Steiley Beggs

* Sold — $5,499

* Buyers — Double O Construction LLC

LAMBS

Antoine Martinez

* Sold — $9,000

* Buyers — Jim Sells Memorial Group: Justin Martinez Family, 5D Farm & Feed, David & Amy Anton, Butch & Peggy Franks, Doug & Diane Young Family, Travis Heishman, Bill Hyman, Lilly’s Bar & Grill, Schmidt Family BBQ, Kole & Donna Townsen/Caldwell County 500 Club-Britt Boyd, Chad Raemsch, Ed & Andrea Theriot, Jim & Amelia Smith, Lembo Allen Jr., Mad Jacks BBQ, Phillip & Cathy Hunter, Tommhy & Phyllis Raemsch, Smitty’s Market-Nina Sells

GOATS

Colton Hutchins

* Sold — $4,099

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, Laverne Anton, Brenda Hammers, King/Voigt Family, Sam & Marilyn Beggs, Pure Basin Services, K & J Woodworks, Anton Auction Services

BROILER PEN

Fairchild, Joshua

* Sold — $6,999

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

TURKEY

Lauren Meier

* Sold — $3,999

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, Dynamic Systems Inc., 4MX AG Conservation & Construction, Lindemann Fertilizer, Randall & Kathleen James, Covert Chevrolet Bastrop, Green Guy Recycling

RABBIT PENS

Hailey Dittmar

* Sold — $5,500.00

* Buyers — Kenneth Sneed Group: McCoy’s Building Supply, Shields A/C & Heating

STEER

Kix Beggs

* Sold — $7,000

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Brent & Kelly Southwell, Dynamic System, Floyd & Deann Mahanay, Rachel Sotelo, Double O Construction, Dax Beggs, Judge Hoppy & Linda Haden

SWINE

Tracy Sky

* Sold — $3,000

* Buyers — Lockhart Livestock Auction

LAMBS

Kylie Roberts

* Sold — $5,000

* Buyers — Jim Sells Memorial Group: Carolyn Marlatt, Lyndon & Donna Homann, Richard Schmidt, Judge Hoppy & Linda Haden, Danny & Barbara Buckner, Ron Faustich, Michael Mendoza, Jimmy & Becky Schmidt, Commissioner Ed & Andrea Theriot, Cliff Jones, Russell and Charlene Tiner

GOATS

Raudel Antonio Orozco

$3,500

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

SINGLE BROILER

Wyatt Martinez

* Sold — $4,200

* Buyers — Jim Sells Memorial Group: Cliff & Cindy Johnson, Stephanie McKee, Parker Allred, Matthew Sturn, Randy & Tanya Homann, Karen Homann, Jet Stop, Smitty’s Market, Gary Dickerson, Alice Ann Hansler & Juanita

TURKEY

Callen Jakel

* Sold — $3,998

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, Lindemann Fertilizer, Stephanie McKee, CJ & Chad Jakel, Bruce Germer Insurance, Nick & Kendra Metzler, Cliff & Cindy Johnson

SINGLE FRYER

Cody Kielpinski

* Sold — $3,200

* Buyers — Douglas Field, Julie Ohlendorf, Christine Ohlendorf, Goforth Water Supply, McDonald’s

STEER

Angela Galindo

* Sold — $4,250

* Buyers — 4MX AG Conservation & Construction

SWINE

Ella Janak

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: Dana & Genia Ayers, David & Connie Giles, Ginny & Barron Janak, Jeffry & Shelly Michelson, Kreuz Market, Low-Cost Insurance, Nick & Jessica Sedlachek, Riata Real Estate, Nick & Kendra Metzler

LAMBS

Catherine Staton

* Sold — $1,900

* Buyers — Del & Betty Tally

GOATS

Kingston Metzler

* Sold — $4,098

* Buyers — Buckner Builders/Kreuz/Hanson Equipment

BROILER PEN

Francisco Reyna

* Sold — $2,500

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service

TURKEY

Michael Foster

* Sold — $1,500

* Buyers — Brandon Hutchins Memorial Group: Lee & Arlene Wheeler, Elizabeth Hutchins, Stephanie McKee, Jean Smith, Joe & Linda Buress, Lockhart FFA Booster Club, Britney Webb, Dax & Utouniya Beggs, Travis & Stacy Kinsey, Pat & Laurie Davis

SINGLE FRYER

Wiley Toungate

* Sold — $2,500

* Buyers — Kenneth Sneed Buyers Group: Swift Fence Company, 5D Farm & Feed, Larry & Gale Lindsey, KJ’s Auto Accessories, Don Chesser, Lockhart Church of Christ, Culinary Factory, Floors Plus, Hinkle Surveyors & Barbara Shelton, Jordan & Misty Hinckley, Samantha Ortega, Lone Star Realty, Hector Rangel, Mark Estrada, Link Realty, Commissioner BJ Westmoreland, Mark & Stephanie Riggin, Carol Webb, Denver Lemons, Abel DeLaCruz, Bank OZK

STEER

Maylir Woodworth

* Sold — $4,600

* Buyers — Jim Sells Memorial Group: Kreuz Market-Keith Schmidt, Jordan Hinckley Family, BJ Germer, Germer Farms, Kris & Marcia Frey, The Masur Family, Lockhart Post Register-Dana & Terri Garrett, Luling Tire Commissioner Rusty Horne, Trey & Pamela Hamlett, Tommy Raemsch

SWINE

Casen Dorsett

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Dennis Dorsett Ditching, A & E Signs & Graphics

LAMBS

Jodi Davis

* Sold — $8,999

* Buyers — Caldwell County Buyers Group: Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Hochheim Prairie Insurance, Central Texas Refuse, West Feeds, Gene Crouch Realty, Wish Upon a Yard, Sheriff Mike Lane & Family, Beverly Haug, 2 Lane Consulting, W-5 Construction, Carol Bryant, Lockhart Ace Hardware, Diamond A Cattle, Capitol Cleaners, Chisholm Trail Vet, First Lockhart National Bank, Kiwanis Club, Lockhart Motor Co.

GOATS

Philomena Mazzarese

* Sold — $1,900

* Buyers — Brandon Hutchins Memorial Group: Todd & Mary Evans, Colton Hutchins, Darrin & Audra Sapko, Sherry Smith, Douglas & Brenda Hammers, Larry & Sandy Wheeler, James & Virginia McDaniels, Scott & Tanya Lloyd, Steve & Regina Rush, Ginny Janak

SINGLE BROILER

Kayla Walker

* Sold — $1,500

* Buyers — Chris & Norma Finger & Family

RABBIT PENS

Sydney Davis

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Beverly Haug

STEER

Grant Hinckley

* Sold — $7,999

* Buyers — Chris & Norma Finger & Family

SWINE

Morgan Masur

* Sold – $5,498

* Buyers — Del & Betty Tally

LAMBS

Aubrey Munoz

* Sold — $1,600

* Buyers — Michelle’s on the Square

GOATS

Mia Metzler,

* Sold — $3,000

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Brent & Kelly Southwell, Lawrence McKee, Michaela & Cooper Sopchak, Justin & Victoria McKee, Mackenzie McKee, Hudson Driggs, Classic A/C & Heating, Grandpa Joe

SINGLE FRYER

McKenzie Hess

* Sold — $2,500

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: Serta Mattress Co., Steele Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Stone Services & Consulting, Susan Allen, Terry Blacks BBQ, Todd & Allison Smith, Tommy & Kate Bonn, Duran Gravel, Visionary Fiber Tech Inc.

STEER

Madison Gould

* Sold — $4,000

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

SWINE

Courtney Dredla * Sold — $2,400

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, Dynamic Systems Inc., Duelm Show Pigs & Steers, ETC Plumbing, Stephen & Gretchen Netardus, Lehne Construction, Curby Ohnheiser

GOATS

Lance Fiscus

* Sold — $2,200

* Buyers — D Cone Legacy Foundation

RABBIT PENS

Marilyn Davis

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Beverly Haug

STEER

Gavin Hinckley

* Sold — $5,100

* Buyers — Chris & Norma Finger & Family

SWINE

Derek Morgan

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

GOATS

Elijah Arredondo

* Sold — $1,700

* Buyers — D Cone Legacy Foundation

RABBIT PENS

Nathan Garcia

* Sold — $3,750

* Buyers — DNT Construction

STEER

Maggie Netardus

* Sold — $4,000

* Buyers — Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Donnie & Louise Graham, Bill Roberts and Sher Chappell, Charles & Elaine Kimbrough, Alton & Marilyn Williams, Troy & Tina Freeman, Lyndon & Donna Homann, Bill Ray & Karen Buckner, Luling Feed & Farm

SWINE

Trent Holcomb

* Sold — $4,500

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: Carter Cattle & Crude Co., Chisholm Trail BBQ, Dismukes Rx, LLC, John & Joyce Buckner, Kevin Mills CPA, Luling Tire Service, Nighthawk Construction, Sage Capital Bank

SINGLE FRYER

Sutton Schulze

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

STEER

Sophia Langley

* Sold — $2,600

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: Butch & Peggy Franks, Chad Suzanne Franks, Dallas & Jaime Martinez, J Hess & Family, Lone Star Paving, Napa Auto Parts, Robert & Jody Ellis, Tommy Barron/Jim Sells Memorial Group-Fred Weber, Bruce Germer Insurance, Larry & Kai Schnautz, Lockhart Livestock Auction, Terry & Debra Schulze, Schmidt Electric, John & Joyce Buckner, Mike & Karla Tate, Dr. & Mrs. W.E. Selman, Schmidt Ranch-Bobby & Sue

SWINE

Wyatt Fairchild

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

RABBIT PENS

Bridget Caddell

* Sold — $1,800

* Buyers — Luling Tire, Commissioner Rusty Horne

STEER

Maegan Zapata

‘ Sold — $4,000

* Buyers — Caldwell County Farm Bureau, Donnie & Louise Graham, Bill Roberts and Sher Chappell, Charles & Elaine Kimbrough, Alton & Marilyn Williams, Troy & Tina Freeman, Lyndon & Donna Homann, Billy Ray & Karen Buckner, Luling Feed & Farm

SWINE

Taylor Dredla

* Sold — $2,400

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Dynamic Systems, Inc.,David Braune Air Conditioning, Steve & Regina Rush, Julie Morris with Texas Ranch Sales, Yvonne Jeffery (KAOS Inc.), Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co.

RABBIT PENS

Jaden Kimball

* Sold — $3,000

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service, Michelle’s on the Square

STEER

Rylee Hale

* Sold — $7,999

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

SWINE

Kaylea Plant

* Sold — $2,500

* Buyers — Brandon Hutchins Memorial Group: Vicky Renfro, Wendy McNeal, Sandy Welch, Mike Peters, Tracy Carr, Jennifer Hutchins, Jon Elder, Corey & Jennifer Meyer

SINGLE FRYER

Charley Caddel

* Sold — $2,600

* Buyers — Del & Betty Tally

STEER

Jackie Woodworth

* Sold — $3,500

* Buyers — Chris & Norma Finger & Family

SWINE

Lacey Holcomb

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Austin Elevator

RABBIT PENS

McKeana Frey

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Jim Sells Memorial Group, Kenny and Marc Willenberg, Lockhart Livestock Auction, Schmidt Electric, Dr. and Mrs. W.E. Selman, Terry and Debra Schulze

STEER

Sarah Staton

* Sold — $4,000

* Buyers — Chris & Norma Finger & Family

SINGLE FRYER

Maci Lockhart

* Sold — $2,300

* Buyers — Austin Elevator

STEER

Leonardo Galindo

* Sold– $3,500

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service

RABBIT PENS

Isabella Goodnight

* Sold — $1,900

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: Brian Rodgers, Central Texas Refuse, Chuck Nash Auto Group, Hoppy & Linda Haden, K & N Fertilizer, Lockhart Kiwanis Club, Natalie & Peyton Cain, Ryan & Marla Heger, Schmidt Ranch, 3rd Rock Electric-Alexander Scott

STEER

Andrew Ruiz

* Sold — $2,600

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service, George & Bonnie Hazelett

SINGLE FRYERS

Leah Meier

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Austin Elevator

RABBIT PENS

Blakely Scott

* Sold — $2,200

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: 3rd Rock Electric, TND Beefmasters, John & Joyce Buckner, Agility Heating & Air, Carl & Nancy Ohlendorf, Chris & Patricia Schneider, Fehner & Son Grain Co., Joe & Peggy Smith, Lockhart Livestock Auction, Mike Masur Family, Randy & Tanya Homann, Dr. & Mrs. Bill Selman, Tim & Betty Clark

SINGLE FRYER

Toby Bethel

* Sold — $1,900

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club: Britt Boyd, Chad Raemsch, Ed & Andrea Theriot, Jim & Amelia Smith, Lembo Allen Jr. Mad Jack’s Barbecue, Phillip & Cathy Hunter, Tommy & Phyllis Raemsch Jim Sells Memorial, Schmidt Ranch-Bobby and Sue, John and Joyce Buckner, Mike and Karla Tate, Johnny Homann

RABBIT PENS

Jada Edwards

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, 4MX Ag Conservation & Construction, Homer & Paula Horne, Martindale Guadalupe Gas Co., Stephanie McKee, Double J Ranch, Mary Voigt

SINGLE FRYER

Lexi Lockhart

* Sold — $3,000

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

RABBIT PENS

Emma Schulze

* Sold — $2,400

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

SINGLE FRYER

Emma Hurt

* Sold — $3,500

* Buyers — Kenneth Sneed Buyers Group: Lockhart Post Register, Sage Capital Bank, Earline Piano Studio, Chisholm Trail Chiropractic, Eric & Kelley Garcia, L’il Lions Learning Center, Steven & Lisa Lewis, Whizzerville Hall, Talex Inc., James Law Family, Jared & Kelly Senter, Javi’s Barber Parlor, Logan Howell Land & Iron LLC, Buckner Lawn Service, Paul Buckner & Gracie Castillo, Randy & Rhonda Till, Jet Stop, Joe & Laura Kelly, Joe & Ann Alexander, Bruce Germer Insurance, Kenneth & Earline Sneed, Thomason Funeral Home

RABBIT PENS

Taylor Reed

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — DNT Construction, Michael Reed, Jennifer Germer

RABBIT PENS

Sophia Morgan

* Sold — $1,600

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club

SINGLE FRYER

Lauren Wagoner

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Capital Farm Credit, Burt & Tena Jebousek, Galipp Custom Services-Frank & Scott Galipp, Lindemann Fertilizer, Cleanscapes Commercial Landscaping, PJs of Texas, Homer & Paula Horne

RABBIT PENS

Hayden Ledesma

* Sold — $2,300

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service

SINGLE FRYER

Jase Johnson

* Sold — $2,100

* Buyers — Riata Real Estate, Ginger Robbins, Learn 2 Lead TX, Ginny Janak

SINGLE FRYER

Waylon Johnson

* Sold — $1,700

* Buyers — Del & Betty Tally

RABBIT PENS

Cole Frey

* Sold — $2,700

* Buyers — Allen McKee Memorial Buyers Group: Covert Cheverolet Bastrop, Lawrence McKee, Grandpa Joe, Homer & Paula Horne, Duelm Show Pigs & Steers, Lindemann Fertilizer

RABBITS PENS

Ariela Vera

* Sold — $2,100

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club/Jim Sells Memorial Group, Bill Rooksberry, Fred Weber, Bruce Germer Insurance

RABBIT PENS

Myriana Rivas

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

RABBIT PENS

Kolyier Reed

* Sold — $1,800

* Buyers — D Cone Legacy Foundation

RABBIT PENS

Kendall Nielsen

* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Southern Winds Vet Clinic-Dr. Garrett Montgomery

RABBIT PENS

Juan Soberanes

* Sold — $1,800

* Buyers — Caldwell County 500 Club/Jim Sells Memorial Group

RABBIT PENS

Hailey Garcia

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — D Cone Legacy Foundation, Foster’s Septic System

RABBIT PENS

EthanKuhn

* Sold– $2,000

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

SINGLE FRYER

Lizzie Staton

‘* Sold — $5,498

* Buyers — Nitro Construction

SINGLE FRYER

Alexander Zapata

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Hazelett Water Well Service

SINGLE FRYER

Jenna Hurt

* Sold — $3,600

* Buyers — Kenneth Sneed Buyers Group: Hoppy Haden, Sladek Real Estate, John & Linda Kimball, Kaithy Haigler, Nadine Jones, James & Janice Hudnall, Joe & Laura Kelly, Chisholm Trail Chiropractic, Karon Barton, Corridor Title, Byron & Jodie Friedrich, Bob & Betty Hailey, Alvin & Janet Odell, Barbara & Phil Wilhelm, Carol Bryant, Angel Ramirez Electric, Carl Ohlendorf, Felix Till, Linda & Jerry Doyle, Miles Smith, Rebecca Pulliam-State Farm, Ronda Reagan Properties, Vogel Furniture

SINGLE FRYER

Kaiya Green

* Sold — $2,000

* Buyers — Kinder Morgan

TOTAL — $366,465