LJHS splits with Bastrop

Staff reports

In the 8th Grade B game and the 7th Grade A tilt, but dropped the other two contests with Bastrop in basketball action last week.

In the 8th Grade A outing, Bastrop won, 62-41. Nathan Roland had 12 points to pace the Lion, while Kadon Moebes added 10.

In 8th Grade B action, Lockhart won, 50-41. Johnny Ford had a big night for LJHS with 31 points.

In 7th A play, Lockhart won, 47-29. Romeo Juarez had 12 points to pace the Lions.

And in 7th Grade B action, Bastrop won, 25-18. Sebastian Hernandez led LJHS with 6 points.

