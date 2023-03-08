Local boxer, ranked 16th, ready for biggest bout Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Dionardo “Dino” Minor wanted to get into a fitness program and now he finds himself fighting as the 16-ranked Cruiserweight in the world.

Living in Kyle and training in Lockhart at Arciniega Boxing Outreach, Minor is unbeaten as a professional in seven bouts. Minor will fight March 18 at Commerce Casino in Los Angeles against Sonny McEwen, another undefeated boxer.

Minor, who is 6-2, 200-pounds, has five of his seven pro bouts against heavyweights all just to get fights under his name. The largest he ever weighed was 210 pounds and he often gave up as much as 30 pounds to the heavyweights, and on one occasion his opponent weighed 260.

“He is a bruiser,” Minor said of McEwen. “He likes to bang. But he is a crafty fighter. I just gotta be disciplined.”

McEwen is out of Hawthorn, California. He is 4-0 with two fights in Mexico and two at the Commerce Casino.

The fight will be livestreamed at https://bxngtv.com/livefights/.

Disciplined defines Minor. who chose Coach Pete Arciniega in Lockhart along with Manager Omega Moore of Austin. Arciniega’s gym is faith-based, something that touched Minor’s soul like no other facility.

“Look around,” Minor said, noting the saying and crosses placed about the gym. “I grew up Baptist, so this place is the right place to be for me.

“My first professional fight was with (Arciniega) and my last will be with him.”

Minor, nicknamed “Cochino,” is technically 5-0 with two draws, and he returned to face one of his draws and beat Luis Miguel Valera by unanimous decision. In just his second fight as a pro, Minor knocked out Blair Anderson in Irving.

Minor first ran into Arciniega, affectionately known as “Coach Pete,” as an amateur at the Texas State Golden Gloves matches, where Minor won the state title in Fort Worth.

“Coach Pete is a good coach,” Minor said. “A lot of the clubs don’t push the word of God. This is just a good feel altogether. Our vibes connect.”

Minor turned pro and had his first bout on July 24, 2021.

“I started amateur boxing at the age of 26,” said the now 33-year-old Minor. “Initially, I started this as a fitness thing. I had started in taekwondo. In high school, I played mostly football and ran track. I was a wide receiver and tight end. I couldn’t catch the football very well. I learned to box at a club in Austin and I saw that I was good at it.”

Born in Santa Ana, California, Minor found his way to Texas.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Minor won the Texas State Championship over Valera in a rematch of his first professional bout, a draw. Valera, of Cuba, now resides in Houston. He has also beaten the top-ranked fighter in Croatia.

On March 18, Minor will face another undefeated fighter in McEwen.

Ironically, Minor has been selected in many of his professional bouts to be tune-ups for his opponents yet has come away with victory.

“We are breaking hearts,” he said. “We go in with them expecting us to lose. It’s kind of a blue-collar way to fight, but…

“I want somebody who has something to lose. I don’t want to fight just anyone. I like it that way.”

Among the locations of his fights have been Houston, Odessa, Galveston, and Salt Lake City.

Minor has local sponsors Guadalajara Restaurant and El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar, and Dope Cats, but his team is looking for more support.

The tax-deductible sponsorships have four opportunity levels ranging from $300 to $1,300. The top three levels will include a logo on the uniform in some form or fashion and social media platforms. For sponsorship information, call Omega Moore at 512-770-7213, or email omegaent3@gmail.com.

Arciniega Boxing Outreach, which will turn 20 later this year, has three current Golden Glove champions in William Medina of Lockhart, who won the 125-pound championship; Christian Chaneco of Kyle, who won the 132-pound championship; and Alicia Contreras of Lockhart, who won the female division’s 119-pound championship.

Also, female boxer Leanne Calderon Smith of Arciniega Boxing Outreach is already No. 4 in the U.S. “She should be undefeated, but she’s been on the B side and money talks,” Arciniega said.

Leanne’s husband, Keith Smith, will be fighting his second professional bout in San Antonio this month. Keith Smith was 8-4 as an amateur with two TKOs.

“Hopefully, everything will work out the next couple of weeks the way we want it to,” Arciniega said.