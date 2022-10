Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 19

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Lockhart Chamber/GCCHCC, City Council Candidate Forum

Dr. Eugene Clark Library (3rd floor)

6 p.m.

Load off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Beth Lee, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic with Michael James Band, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Bubba’s Tavern

DJ Voodoo with music and karaoke, 6-11 p.m.

Courthouse Nights

DJ Island Time, 7 p.m.

Matt Vasquez of Delta Spirit, 8:30 p.m.

Farmgrass Festival in Dale

Open Mic, 7-9 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 8 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: at Cedar Park, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Football: at Bastrop, 7 p.m.

Courthouse Nights

Matt Vasquez, 8:30-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners, 1 p.m.

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Marty Stuart and Scott Stuart, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar

Saltflat Blvd & The David Isley Band, 5 p.m.

Farmgrass Festival in Dale

Andy Sprouts, 12 p.m.

Mystery Beans, 12:30 p.m.

Bo Tyler Bluegrass, 1:50 p.m.

Tiger Alley, 3:10 p.m.

Randy Collier & Grassland, 4:30 p.m.

Big Cedar Fever, 550 p.m.

The Lost Pines, 7:10 p.m.

Ley Lime, 8:30 p.m.

Jomo & The Possum Posse, 10:05 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Blithe Spirit, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Junction, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners, 8:30 a.m.

Bug-Eat-Bug Hike, 10 a.m.

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

Meet the Candidates

Prairie Lea Carriage House

Mel Davis & The Blues Specialist, 3-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Roy Heinrich, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

El Rey Crawfish & Oyster Bar

One by One & The 671 Band, 5 p.m.

Kreuz Market

Drew Moreland, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Paint-Along Workshop, 5-7:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Trail of Terror, 7:30 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: Liberty Hill at Lockhart, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High

8th Grade Football: Home vs. Seguin AJB (LHS), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park – Spiders, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Lockhart Junior High

8th Grade Football: LJHS at Gonzales (Apache Field), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

7th Grade Football: Gonzales at LJHS (Lions Stadium), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

