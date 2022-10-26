Local Entertainment Calendar￼ Share:







Wednesday, Oct. 26

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Golden Age Home

Caldwell County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 3-4 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Golden Age Home

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6-7 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Scaryoke, 6-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Erica Michelle, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Bubba’s Tavern

DJ VooDoo, 6-11:30 p.m.

Commerce Hall

Parker Chapin, Rattlesnake Milk, Chazz Emile Bessette, 8 p.m.

Commerce Gallery

Jonathan Terrell’s Photography, 7-10 p.m.

Artist Showcase with Jonathan Terrell, Kristin Moore, Tri White, 7-10 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 pm.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Spooky Open Mic, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: Pieper at Lockhart, 7 p.m.

Old Pal

Charlie Murphy, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Halloween Costume Party with Tom Foolery & The Saloonatics, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Wendy R Bookery & Gifts

Meet and Greet and Book Signings with local authors, 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boost Mobile Market Days

Local girls raising money for their 2024 Senior European Trip (1304 S Colorado St.), 11 a.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Mini-Comic 12-4 p.m.

First Lockhart Baptist Church

Kiwanis 5K Stampede: 1K Fun Run/Walk, 8 a.m.; 5K, 8:20 a.m.

Lockhart City Park

Movies in the Park: The Book of Life, 7p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Edible Plants Walk, 10 a.m.

Stargazing, 8:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Ruby Dice, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Kreuz Market

Jesse Stratton Band, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

The Slyfoot Family, 3-6 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Best Little Wine & Books

Witch Way to the Wine, 6-9 p.m.

Dr. Eugene Clark Library

Spooky Storytime, 10 a.m.

Trick or Treat around the square, 10:30 a.m.

Refreshments at the library, 11:30 a.m.

Golden Age Home

Monster Bash: Halloween Carnival, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Mark Jungers, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.