Local Entertainment Calendar￼

Wednesday, Oct. 26
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.
Golden Age Home
Caldwell County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 3-4 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Golden Age Home
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6-7 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Scaryoke, 6-10 p.m.
Old Pal
Erica Michelle, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Bubba’s Tavern
DJ VooDoo, 6-11:30 p.m.
Commerce Hall
Parker Chapin, Rattlesnake Milk, Chazz Emile Bessette, 8 p.m.
Commerce Gallery
Jonathan Terrell’s Photography, 7-10 p.m.
Artist Showcase with Jonathan Terrell, Kristin Moore, Tri White, 7-10 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 pm.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Spooky Open Mic, 8-10 p.m.
Lockhart High School
Football: Pieper at Lockhart, 7 p.m.
Old Pal
Charlie Murphy, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Halloween Costume Party with Tom Foolery & The Saloonatics, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Wendy R Bookery & Gifts
Meet and Greet and Book Signings with local authors, 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boost Mobile Market Days
Local girls raising money for their 2024 Senior European Trip (1304 S Colorado St.), 11 a.m.
Dr. Eugene Clark Library
Mini-Comic 12-4 p.m.
First Lockhart Baptist Church
Kiwanis 5K Stampede: 1K Fun Run/Walk, 8 a.m.; 5K, 8:20 a.m.
Lockhart City Park
Movies in the Park: The Book of Life, 7p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Edible Plants Walk, 10 a.m.
Stargazing, 8:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Ruby Dice, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Kreuz Market
Jesse Stratton Band, 12-3 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
The Slyfoot Family, 3-6 p.m.
The PEARL
W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Best Little Wine & Books
Witch Way to the Wine, 6-9 p.m.
Dr. Eugene Clark Library
Spooky Storytime, 10 a.m.
Trick or Treat around the square, 10:30 a.m.
Refreshments at the library, 11:30 a.m.
Golden Age Home
Monster Bash: Halloween Carnival, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Best Little Wine & Books
Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.
The PEARL
Mark Jungers, 7-9 p.m.
