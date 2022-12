Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Dec. 7

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The Brothers of Mercy (with Steven Collins), 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal

John Mutchler, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

El Rey Bar/Nightclub

David Isley Band, 8 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

The Merles, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Dfoymusic – RNB, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 4-6 p.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 2 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

The Slyfoot Family, 2-5 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Monday. Dec. 12

Lockhart Junior High School

Basketball: Boys at Goodnight MS (San Marcos), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Lockhart High School

Boys Basketball: LHS at Floresville, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Hays at Lady Lions, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues with Joe Carter, 6 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

