Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

Local Entertainment Calendar￼

Local News
0
Share:

Wednesday, May 18

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel & Kevin Garringer, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Old Pal

Bear Ryan, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Courthouse Nights

James McMurtry, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tony Taylor Acoustic Show, 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Kreuz Market

Michael Monroe Goodman, 2-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Sunset Valley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Kreuz Market

Frank Martin Gilligan, 12-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Godfather of Austin Blues, W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.

Share:
Previous Article

Lions to further athletic careers at next ...

Next Article

LGBTQ+ group joins Pride of Caldwell County ...

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION