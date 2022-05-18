Local Entertainment Calendar￼
Wednesday, May 18
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel & Kevin Garringer, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Old Pal
Bear Ryan, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Courthouse Nights
James McMurtry, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Tony Taylor Acoustic Show, 9-11 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Kreuz Market
Michael Monroe Goodman, 2-5 p.m.
Old Pal
Sunset Valley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Kreuz Market
Frank Martin Gilligan, 12-3 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Blues Jam, 5-8 p.m.
The PEARL
Godfather of Austin Blues, W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
