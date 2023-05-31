Local Entertainment calendar
Wednesday, May 31
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Bear Ryan, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Vaudeville Varity Show, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Daniel Driver & The Ditch Crickets, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Jacob Furr and Bring Your Own Pipe with El Leon Cigar Co., 6-9 p.m.
Commerce Gallery
Open House, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Meet the Artist, 5-8 p.m.
Commerce Hall
Comedian Keith Terry — “Everybody Loves Love” tour, 8 p.m.
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Vaudeville Varity Show, 8 p.m.
Lockhart Post Gallery
Heck Yeah opening by artist Beast Syndicate, 5-8 p.m.
Lone Star Workshop
Riogoddess Botanica free donation-based (benefitting family of Joe Burks) Tarot readings, 6-8 p.m.
Old Pal
Roy Heinrich, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Spellerberg Projects
Laurel Cole art installation, 6-9 p.m.
The PEARL
Season Ammons Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Vaudeville Varity Show, 8 p.m.
Old Pal
Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Spellerberg Projects
Laurel Cole art installation, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stampworthy Goods
Summer Vintage Open House, 12-4 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
Vaudeville Varity Show, 2 p.m.
Martindale River Café
Shrimp Birthday Bash, 12-6 p.m.
The PEARL
Candace Hastings, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.