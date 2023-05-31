Local Entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, May 31

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Bear Ryan, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Vaudeville Varity Show, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Daniel Driver & The Ditch Crickets, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Jacob Furr and Bring Your Own Pipe with El Leon Cigar Co., 6-9 p.m.

Commerce Gallery

Open House, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Meet the Artist, 5-8 p.m.

Commerce Hall

Comedian Keith Terry — “Everybody Loves Love” tour, 8 p.m.

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Vaudeville Varity Show, 8 p.m.

Lockhart Post Gallery

Heck Yeah opening by artist Beast Syndicate, 5-8 p.m.

Lone Star Workshop

Riogoddess Botanica free donation-based (benefitting family of Joe Burks) Tarot readings, 6-8 p.m.

Old Pal

Roy Heinrich, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Spellerberg Projects

Laurel Cole art installation, 6-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Season Ammons Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Vaudeville Varity Show, 8 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Spellerberg Projects

Laurel Cole art installation, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stampworthy Goods

Summer Vintage Open House, 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Vaudeville Varity Show, 2 p.m.

Martindale River Café

Shrimp Birthday Bash, 12-6 p.m.

The PEARL

Candace Hastings, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.