Local Entertainment lineup￼

Wednesday, July 6

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Best Little Wine & Book Shop

Press for Champagne, book signing and tasting with Chris Ruhland, MW, 6-7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Acoustic Thursday: Lilli Milford, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Load Off Fanny’s

2 Bens and a Bear, 7-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Thunderosa, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

The RDO Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Kreuz Market

Chris Cuevas, 2-5 p.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch Trio, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Kreuz Market

Rochelle & The Sidewinders, Noon-3 p.m.

The PEARL

Sunday Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.