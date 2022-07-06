Local Entertainment lineup￼
Wednesday, July 6
The PEARL
Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Best Little Wine & Book Shop
Press for Champagne, book signing and tasting with Chris Ruhland, MW, 6-7:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Acoustic Thursday: Lilli Milford, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Load Off Fanny’s
2 Bens and a Bear, 7-9 p.m.
Old Pal
Thunderosa, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
The RDO Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Kreuz Market
Chris Cuevas, 2-5 p.m.
Old Pal
Dustin Welch Trio, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Kreuz Market
Rochelle & The Sidewinders, Noon-3 p.m.
The PEARL
Sunday Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
