Local Entertainment Lineup

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Wildlife Management Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Old Pal

Wayne Sutton, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Open Mic with Michael James Band as hosts, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Best Little Wine & Books

International Grenache Day Celebration, 1-9 p.m.

Courthouse Nights/Diez y Seis

DJ Gabereal, 6-7 p.m.

Quemazon, 7-8 p.m.

The Tiarras. 8:30-10 p.m.

The Latin Breed, 10:30- p.m.-12 a.m.

Lockhart High School

Football: at San Antonio Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: at Hays, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Sidetracked, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Tom Foolery & The Saloonatics, 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Diez y Seis on Lockhart Square

JG Sounds/DJ Ex-Ray, 12-10:30 p.m.

Diez y Seis Cornhole Tourney, 12-2 p.m.

Mariachi Sangre De Mi Tierra, 3-4 p.m.

Broken Arrow, 4:40-6 p.m.

M-Dos, 6:30-8 p.m.

Rick Trevino, 8:30-10 p.m.

Ruben Ramos, 10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Kreuz Market

Bobby G & The Drive, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny, 7:30-9:30 pm.

Lockhart State Park

Poisonous Plants Hike, 10 a.m.

Birding for Beginners, 1 p.m.

Photo Scavenger Hunt, 3 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Kreuz Market

Frank Martin Gilligan, 12-3 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Irish Music Session, 4:30-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Sunday Matinee with W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewing Company (Rosanky)

Paul Sprawl, 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Lockhart Arts & Craft

David Dondero, 7-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park: Fish, 10 a.m.

Lockhart High School

Volleyball: at Home vs. Glenn, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Best Little Wine & Books

Soft Blues Corner with Joe Carter, 6:30-9 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Medicinal Plant Hike, 10 a.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com.