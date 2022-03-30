Lockhart busy with fun events￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

It’ no April Fool’s as a little bit of everything is on tap for the residents of Lockhart and beyond this weekend with events scheduled throughout the city from Friday to Saturday.

First Friday, 50 Lions Who Can Cook, and Sip & Stroll are all scheduled within a two-day period.

First Friday kicks things off beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Stores around the downtown square usually remain open until 7 or 8 p.m., and have special treats/refreshments for those visiting their business, according to Sally Daniel, President of the Lockhart Downtown Business Association.

“Stable Antiques has made it a tradition to serve some its famous homemade cheesecake spread,” Daniel said.

There will be live music ay multiple locations, including the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash at The PEARL.

Load Off Fanny’s will have the Tom Foolery Band from 7-10 p.m.

Old Pal will have Wayne Sutton from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Crafts will have a Dance Party with DJ Rhodes beginning at 9 p.m.

Commerce Gallery will have a trio of featured artists – Aaron Michalovic of Austin, Lockhart’s own Ralph Fulton, and Matt Kaplinsky of Dallas. There will be an Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a Meet the Artists function from 5-8 p.m.

The 50 Lions Who Can Cook began last August but expects a much larger turnout Friday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Lions Club.

Tickets are still available — $50 at the door but $40 beforehand. They can be purchased at Printing Solutions or at the State Farm office in Lockhart.

There will be 25 teams of two cooking, including school employees, city and county workers, police department, sheriff’s office, members of local Chambers of Commerce, and more. They have their choice of making a dessert, an appetizer, or an entrée, according to Jeffry Michelson, co-chair of the event.

People will vote with chips at the adult-only event after eating samples. The money raised goes to the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD and to raise money for grants. The only other fundraiser is a golf tournament in September, but this gives everyone a chance to participate.

Sip & Stroll will be Saturday from 3-6 p.m. It is also sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. Souvenir Sip & Stroll glasses and tote bags are available. There is also a wine tasting at some businesses.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lockhartsipandstroll.com.