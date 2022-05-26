Lockhart ISD Scholarship winners￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A remarkable $1.58 million in scholarships were awarded to Lockhart High School seniors, including $173,450 from local donors.

The seniors were recognized during an event Monday evening at the GOPAC.

“I feel really proud to share in the achievements of these students,” LHS Principal Barry Bacom said. “Our mission is to provide each student with a world class education. This will springboard you to the next phase in your life. I am proud every day to be your principal.”

Honored at the end of the evening’s festivities was Counselor Kristi Horton, who retiring after 45 years.

* * *

SCHOLARSHIPS

412 Kids

Jesse Trevino

The Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of the International Beta Sigma Phi Sorority

Kailyn Louk

Julian Estrada

American Legion Scholarship

Catherine Valdez-Contla

Association of Texas Conservation District Employees Scholarship

Cole Heger

Bluebonnet Scholarship of Excellence

Gavin Gomez

Kiersten Reed

Cole Heger

Caldwell County Area Aggie Mom Club Scholarship

Cecelia Tull

Caldwell County Go Texan Award

Cole Heger

Kaitlyn Louk

Samuel Nunez Jr.

Kiersten Reed

Emma Schulle

Cecelia Tull

Caldwell County Texas Exes

Matthew Flores

Canning Excellence in Engineering

Samuel Nunez Jr.

CD Marshall Awards

Excellence at Lockhart Junior High:

Math, Julian Estrada

Language Arts, Rebecca Wire

Science, Halle Pickle

Social Studies, Paige Auckland

Clear Fork Elementary Alumni Scholarship

Kaitlyn Louk

Carson Smith

District 1 Pride

Cesar Lopez

Tamar Reyna

The Domitila H. & Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Excellence in Education Fund – Marie Alicia Salinas Memorial Scholarship

Catherine Valdez-Contla

The Domitila H. & Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Excellence in Education Fund – Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Memorial Scholarship

James Martinez

Emma Lue and Paul Mohle

Emma Schulle

Feria de Culturas 2022 “El Futuro” Scholarship

Diego Sosa

Tamar Reyna

FFA – Booster Club Scholarship

Cole Hager

Hayden Rush

Emma Schulle

The Allen McKee Memorial LFFA Scholarship

Kiersten Reed

Fred and Norma Blundell Memorial

Nox Garner

Jasmine Hedspeth

Zoe Pompa

Delilah Sysavath

Gladys Franks Hudnall

James Martinez

Grace Lutheran Preschool

Matthew Flores

Cecelia Tull

Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Jaiden Barron

Olivia Delgado

Amanda Garner

James Martinez

Ryan Melby

Annika Patel

Zoe Pompa

Zeniada Tucker

Jesse Trevino

JM Moore Scholarship

Cesar Lopez

Carson Smith

Jordan Thomas

Cecelia Tull

Catherine Valdez-Contla

John H ‘Rick’ Rickard III Memorial Scholarship

Abiral Dahal

Johnny Hazelett Memorial Scholarship

Jasmine Hedspeth

Landon Hernandez

Morgan McMullan

Allan Rodgers

The Juan M. Torres Excellence in Teaching Memorial Scholarship

Julian Estrada

Kaitlyn Louk

Riley Odom

Tamar Reyna

Lockhart Athletic Booster Club

Ethan Baker

Landon Hernandez

Tamar Reyna

Diego Sosa

Cecelia Tull

Lockhart Chapter No. 210 Order of the Eastern Star Mrs. Lonie Brite Memorial Scholarship Star

Andrew Lakomia

Morgan McMullan

Lockhart Classroom Teachers Association

Isabella Castillo

Lockhart Evening Lions Club

Jaiden Barron

Olivia Delgado

Anahi Ibarra

Catherine Valdez-Contla

Lockhart Junior High Alumni 4-Year College Degree Scholarship

Emma Schulle

Carson Smith

Lockhart Junior High Alumni Technical College Scholarship

Alex Martinez

Lockhart Kiwanis Club

Nitzia Cardona

Sarah Craft

Olivia Delgado

Matthew Flores

Cole Heger

Samuel Nunez Jr.

Anthony Parra

Presley Perez

Tamar Reyna

Jorge Rios

Diego Sosa

Cecelia Tull

Lockhart Masonic Lodge #690/J.L. Buckley Scholarship

Nathaniel Gonzales

Morgan McMullan

Lockhart Pan American Golf Association Scholarship

Samantha Rodriguez

Kaitlyn Mendez

Matthew Flores

Lockhart Victim Assistance Team

Presley Perez

Lockhart Youth Soccer Association

Matthew Flores

Isaiah Limas

Emma Schulle

The Luling Foundation

Kaitlyn Louk

Lytton Springs Masonic Lodge

Nathaniel Gonzales

Morgan McMullan

Mary Barron Canning Sanders

Estephania Corona

Progressive Club

Jasmine Hudspeth

Jaelyn Neal

Zanaida Tucker

Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County

Carson Smith

Anahi Ibarra

Retired Teachers of Caldwell County

James Martinez

Si Se Puede – Tacos El Tapatio

Carson Smith

Texas Extension Educators Association Scholarship/Lytton Springs Baptist Church Quilting Club Scholarship

Kiersten Reed

Texas Farm Bureau District 12 Scholarship

Cole Heger

* * *

Higher Education Academic/Athletic Non-Local Scholarship winners

Chisholm Trail Youth Dorper Association Scholarship

Kiersten Reed

Concordia University Luther Scholarship

Anissa Mitchell

Eckerd College Diverse Leadership Scholarship, Academic Scholarship

Jordan Thomas

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Area Go Texan Scholarship

Samuel Nunez, Jr.

University of the Incarnate Word

Jah Gulley (basketball)

McMurry University Dean Scholarship

Jesael Batres (football)

Ronnie Wunderlich Memorial Scholarship

Emma Schulle

Stephen F. Austin State University

Anthony Parra (cross country)

Texas 4-H Foundation’s HLSR Scholarship

Keirsten Reed

Texas A&M Corpus Christi Academic Scholarship

Faith Fogle

Texas Lutheran University

Kaitlyn Mendez

Texas Lutheran University Heritage Scholarship

Anastia Rivera

Texas Lutheran University Scholarship

Mia Leon-Zaragoza

Texas State University Achievement Scholarship

Emms Schulle

Texas State University Merit Scholarship

Olivia Delgado

Reina Ruiz

Texas State University Bobcat Recognition Award Scholarship

Daniel Morales

Texas State University Achievement Award

Robert New

Kiersten Reed

Texas State University Freshman Scholarship, Achievement Scholarship

Julien DeLosSantos

Texas Tech University Presidential Merit

Jacob Contreras

Annika Patel

Texas Woman’s University Excellence Texas Tech University Presidential Merit

Sarah Craft

The Texas High School Welding Series for the Ocean Corporation

Milton Barbosa

Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association

Zanaida Tucker

Trinidad State College

McKenzie Mendoza (softball)

United States Military Academy Westpoint

Aatavion Andrews (football)]

University of Arizona Excellence Award

Tobi Fields

University of Texas at San Antonio Distinguished Presidential Scholarship

Carson Smith

University of Arizona National Scholar Award

Jaueline Silva

University of Mary-Hardin Baylor Honor Scholarship

Morgan McMullan

University of New Haven Distinguished Scholar Award

Nox Garner

University of Texas – UT Award, UT Success, Dell Scholars, UT For Me

Matthew Flores

University of Texas ULN Scholarship

Cesar Lopez