Lockhart ISD Scholarship winners￼
By Kyle Mooty
LPR Editor
A remarkable $1.58 million in scholarships were awarded to Lockhart High School seniors, including $173,450 from local donors.
The seniors were recognized during an event Monday evening at the GOPAC.
“I feel really proud to share in the achievements of these students,” LHS Principal Barry Bacom said. “Our mission is to provide each student with a world class education. This will springboard you to the next phase in your life. I am proud every day to be your principal.”
Honored at the end of the evening’s festivities was Counselor Kristi Horton, who retiring after 45 years.
* * *
SCHOLARSHIPS
412 Kids
Jesse Trevino
The Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of the International Beta Sigma Phi Sorority
Kailyn Louk
Julian Estrada
American Legion Scholarship
Catherine Valdez-Contla
Association of Texas Conservation District Employees Scholarship
Cole Heger
Bluebonnet Scholarship of Excellence
Gavin Gomez
Kiersten Reed
Cole Heger
Caldwell County Area Aggie Mom Club Scholarship
Cecelia Tull
Caldwell County Go Texan Award
Cole Heger
Kaitlyn Louk
Samuel Nunez Jr.
Kiersten Reed
Emma Schulle
Cecelia Tull
Caldwell County Texas Exes
Matthew Flores
Canning Excellence in Engineering
Samuel Nunez Jr.
CD Marshall Awards
Excellence at Lockhart Junior High:
Math, Julian Estrada
Language Arts, Rebecca Wire
Science, Halle Pickle
Social Studies, Paige Auckland
Clear Fork Elementary Alumni Scholarship
Kaitlyn Louk
Carson Smith
District 1 Pride
Cesar Lopez
Tamar Reyna
The Domitila H. & Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Excellence in Education Fund – Marie Alicia Salinas Memorial Scholarship
Catherine Valdez-Contla
The Domitila H. & Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Excellence in Education Fund – Timoteo R. Juarez Sr. Memorial Scholarship
James Martinez
Emma Lue and Paul Mohle
Emma Schulle
Feria de Culturas 2022 “El Futuro” Scholarship
Diego Sosa
Tamar Reyna
FFA – Booster Club Scholarship
Cole Hager
Hayden Rush
Emma Schulle
The Allen McKee Memorial LFFA Scholarship
Kiersten Reed
Fred and Norma Blundell Memorial
Nox Garner
Jasmine Hedspeth
Zoe Pompa
Delilah Sysavath
Gladys Franks Hudnall
James Martinez
Grace Lutheran Preschool
Matthew Flores
Cecelia Tull
Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Jaiden Barron
Olivia Delgado
Amanda Garner
James Martinez
Ryan Melby
Annika Patel
Zoe Pompa
Zeniada Tucker
Jesse Trevino
JM Moore Scholarship
Cesar Lopez
Carson Smith
Jordan Thomas
Cecelia Tull
Catherine Valdez-Contla
John H ‘Rick’ Rickard III Memorial Scholarship
Abiral Dahal
Johnny Hazelett Memorial Scholarship
Jasmine Hedspeth
Landon Hernandez
Morgan McMullan
Allan Rodgers
The Juan M. Torres Excellence in Teaching Memorial Scholarship
Julian Estrada
Kaitlyn Louk
Riley Odom
Tamar Reyna
Lockhart Athletic Booster Club
Ethan Baker
Landon Hernandez
Tamar Reyna
Diego Sosa
Cecelia Tull
Lockhart Chapter No. 210 Order of the Eastern Star Mrs. Lonie Brite Memorial Scholarship Star
Andrew Lakomia
Morgan McMullan
Lockhart Classroom Teachers Association
Isabella Castillo
Lockhart Evening Lions Club
Jaiden Barron
Olivia Delgado
Anahi Ibarra
Catherine Valdez-Contla
Lockhart Junior High Alumni 4-Year College Degree Scholarship
Emma Schulle
Carson Smith
Lockhart Junior High Alumni Technical College Scholarship
Alex Martinez
Lockhart Kiwanis Club
Nitzia Cardona
Sarah Craft
Olivia Delgado
Matthew Flores
Cole Heger
Samuel Nunez Jr.
Anthony Parra
Presley Perez
Tamar Reyna
Jorge Rios
Diego Sosa
Cecelia Tull
Lockhart Masonic Lodge #690/J.L. Buckley Scholarship
Nathaniel Gonzales
Morgan McMullan
Lockhart Pan American Golf Association Scholarship
Samantha Rodriguez
Kaitlyn Mendez
Matthew Flores
Lockhart Victim Assistance Team
Presley Perez
Lockhart Youth Soccer Association
Matthew Flores
Isaiah Limas
Emma Schulle
The Luling Foundation
Kaitlyn Louk
Lytton Springs Masonic Lodge
Nathaniel Gonzales
Morgan McMullan
Mary Barron Canning Sanders
Estephania Corona
Progressive Club
Jasmine Hudspeth
Jaelyn Neal
Zanaida Tucker
Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County
Carson Smith
Anahi Ibarra
Retired Teachers of Caldwell County
James Martinez
Si Se Puede – Tacos El Tapatio
Carson Smith
Texas Extension Educators Association Scholarship/Lytton Springs Baptist Church Quilting Club Scholarship
Kiersten Reed
Texas Farm Bureau District 12 Scholarship
Cole Heger
* * *
Higher Education Academic/Athletic Non-Local Scholarship winners
Chisholm Trail Youth Dorper Association Scholarship
Kiersten Reed
Concordia University Luther Scholarship
Anissa Mitchell
Eckerd College Diverse Leadership Scholarship, Academic Scholarship
Jordan Thomas
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Area Go Texan Scholarship
Samuel Nunez, Jr.
University of the Incarnate Word
Jah Gulley (basketball)
McMurry University Dean Scholarship
Jesael Batres (football)
Ronnie Wunderlich Memorial Scholarship
Emma Schulle
Stephen F. Austin State University
Anthony Parra (cross country)
Texas 4-H Foundation’s HLSR Scholarship
Keirsten Reed
Texas A&M Corpus Christi Academic Scholarship
Faith Fogle
Texas Lutheran University
Kaitlyn Mendez
Texas Lutheran University Heritage Scholarship
Anastia Rivera
Texas Lutheran University Scholarship
Mia Leon-Zaragoza
Texas State University Achievement Scholarship
Emms Schulle
Texas State University Merit Scholarship
Olivia Delgado
Reina Ruiz
Texas State University Bobcat Recognition Award Scholarship
Daniel Morales
Texas State University Achievement Award
Robert New
Kiersten Reed
Texas State University Freshman Scholarship, Achievement Scholarship
Julien DeLosSantos
Texas Tech University Presidential Merit
Jacob Contreras
Annika Patel
Texas Woman’s University Excellence Texas Tech University Presidential Merit
Sarah Craft
The Texas High School Welding Series for the Ocean Corporation
Milton Barbosa
Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association
Zanaida Tucker
Trinidad State College
McKenzie Mendoza (softball)
United States Military Academy Westpoint
Aatavion Andrews (football)]
University of Arizona Excellence Award
Tobi Fields
University of Texas at San Antonio Distinguished Presidential Scholarship
Carson Smith
University of Arizona National Scholar Award
Jaueline Silva
University of Mary-Hardin Baylor Honor Scholarship
Morgan McMullan
University of New Haven Distinguished Scholar Award
Nox Garner
University of Texas – UT Award, UT Success, Dell Scholars, UT For Me
Matthew Flores
University of Texas ULN Scholarship
Cesar Lopez