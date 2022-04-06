Lockhart ISD trying to upgrade benefits￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

In a continuing effort to attract the best teachers possible, Lockhart ISD is reviewing steps it can take to lower insurance premiums, which in turn would mean more money per paycheck.

One possibility the district will look at could save teachers as much as $7,404 annually.

“This is so exciting,” Lockhart ISD Chief Financial Officer Nicole Dean said. “We will begin presenting this in May. The goal this year is our employee benefits that we offer and how we can get better.”

Board member Tom Guyton added, “We want to attract the best and brightest. We’ve got to step up and do it.”

The district has already included pay raises and a possible teachers’ subdivision of affordable homes in recent discussions in hopes of retaining and attracting top of the line talent.

At Monday evening’s special-called board meeting, Superintendent Mark Estrada noted that the district was getting ready for the 2022-23 school year.

“We cannot wait until the end of May,” Estrada said. “This is a starting point, not an ending point.”

Also discussed Monday was the Gifted and Talented situation at all campuses. Estrada said he hoped to soon have at least one GT instructor at each campus, including a bilingual GT teacher. There is also a push for a Bi-Lingual Academic Cohort Leader.

Aside from 118 elementary GT students, there are also 230 GT students at the junior high/high school level in Lockhart

“We’re having to prioritize, but these are priorities we feel we need to get started on,” Estrada said.

There will be a public hearing on May 26 for the proposed tax rate.

The board voted unanimously to extend Estrada’s contract for four years.

“The board had all the confidence in the world in Mr. Estrada,” Board President Michael Wright said. “We look forward to everything that comes after this.”

Estrada replied, “I am extremely proud to be a part of this team.”

The only current COVID-19 case listed on the Lockhart ISD Dashboard is from Lockhart Junior High.