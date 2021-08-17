Lockhart leaders remember Barron as ‘pioneer’ Share:







Longtime business owner and well-loved community member Johnny Barron, 80, died Saturday.

Barron was the owner and operator of Johnny and Sons Paint and Body Shop, Johnny’s Wrecker Service and Barron’s Custom Plowing, staying actively involved until his retirement.

Local leaders on Tuesday took the time to remember Barron, whom Mayor Pro-Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez said left behind a legacy as an important Hispanic business pioneer.

“When I think of individuals who have embedded their footsteps in our city and community, I think of Mr. Johnny Barron. To his family, he will always be Dad, Husband, Papo and to many he will be called friend but to me, he will always be the quiet, humble gentleman with a giving heart who was one of Lockhart’s Hispanic business pioneers in our community,” Gonzales-Sanchez said. “Regardless of the obstacles he may have encountered, his determination to build his business and make it a success was his dream that became a reality. He took pride in what he was able to accomplish and was proud of the work he provided to many of his customers. He instilled in his family a strong work ethic and expected you to do your best.

“His love for his beautiful wife was unconditional and he enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Gonzales-Sanchez said Barron made notable contributions to the Lockhart community.

“He was always one of the “firsts” to support local organizations, school, community and church events. He gave back to his community whole heartedly and supported many of our youth programs,” she said. “He was a true Lockhart Lion supporter, and you could always see him in the stands cheering on our Lockhart Lions.

“I had the honor and privilege to know Mr. Johnny Barron personally and to his family I say thank you for allowing him to be a part of so many lives but most importantly for his generosity, supporting our community and being that role model that by working hard and with determination, you can succeed. The City of Lockhart appreciates Mr. Barron for his many contributions.”

Rob Ortiz, president of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said Barron’s absence in Lockhart would be felt by many.

“His loss is a tremendous blow to every aspect of the Lockhart community,” Ortiz said. “Mr. Barron was a pioneer as a Latino business owner and a self-made entrepreneur who built his business from the ground up.

“He was always willing to lend his support in time, toil and treasure to any and every local organization, while always finding the time to fix the vehicles that often got damaged in my youth.

“He set an example for all of us: as business owners, employees, volunteers and friends. His legacy will endure through his sons John Jr. and Tommy, who I am proud to call friends, his daughters, Carol and Imelda, and their families.”

Services for Barron will begin on Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the viewing, and the mass will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Lockhart City Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a fellowship meal at the American Legion Hall.