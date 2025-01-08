Lockhart receives Music Friendly desigation Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

With the seemingly endless number of musicians in Lockhart and others performing here, it was only natural the city became the latest to be designated Music Friendly by the State of Texas.

On Friday, during a presentation on North Main Street in front of Fiddler’s Green Music Shop, the Texas Music Office did just that.

Music Office Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro gave a short speech before presenting Lockhart Mayor Lew White with the Music Friendly certificate. Lockhart becomes the 72nd such community in Texas.

“Our mission at the Texas Music Office is to promote, support and champion the accomplishments and growth of the music community here in Lockhart,” Mascorro said. “It’s really great to be with you tonight as we celebrate your designation.

“I’d like to thank Lockhart Economic Development Corporation Director Holly Malish for setting the process in motion. I’d also like to thank Mayor Lew White. Thank you also Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. and the Lockhart Downtown Business Association.”

Mascorro said the creative community and music stakeholders in Lockhart, including all of the music advocates such as the Courthouse Nights series, First Friday, and the music brought to and around the historic courthouse square, was a result of the dedication to support the local music economy.

Malish set up the event, which had dozens of people on the sidewalk. There were buttons, guitar pics, hats, and even cookies for guests.

Included in the crowd were several of Lockhart’s musicians.

The Texas Music Office is a division of the Texas Economic development and tourism Department under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott. The Texas Music Office will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2025. It began in 1990 as a clearing house between government agencies and Texas commercial industries to support and bring attention to the musical greatness in Texas.

“On behalf of the Texas Music Office and the Governor, I would like to thank the City of Lockhart and to congratulate you on your Music Friendly Texas designation,” Mascorro said.

Mayor White thanked the Texas Music Office for considering Lockhart for the Music Friendly designation.

“If you look at the crowd, half of these people here are either musicians or related to music venues,” White said. “It’s been a growing part of our community here.”

Mayor White invited members of the Texas Music Group to Lockhart when Rach & Rhodes Presents begin their Courthouse Nights season April 18.