Lockhart State Park announces May Programs
The Lockhart State Park
located at 2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX has announced their programs that you and your family can join them for throughout the month.
Program:
Gifts from the Trees Hike
Date & Time: Sat, May 2 at 10am
Details: Discover the secrets of your backyard trees in this fun walk.
Program:
Mountain Biking for Beginners
Date & Time: Sat, May 9 at 9:30am
Details: Join us for a biking adventure on park trails! Some equipment provided. Registration required.
Program:
Scavenger Hunt Hike
Date & Time: Sat, May 9 at 10am
Details: Embark on a scavenger adventure – from vultures and insects to a scavenger-themed scavenger hunt – you won’t want to miss this fun hike.
Program:
Wildflower Bingo Walk
Date & Time: Wed, May 13 at 10am
Details: Learn how to identify common wildflowers, and play a game of bingo in the park.
Program:
Beasts of the Blackland Prairie
Date & Time: Sat, May 16 at 10am
Details: What critters call Lockhart State Park home?
Program:
Zumba with Natalie
Date & Time: Sat, May 16 at 11am
Details: Ditch the workout, join the party! Class is $10 in addition to park entrance fees.
Program:
Golfing with a Ranger
Date & Time: Sat, May 16 at 1:30pm
Details: Hit the links with Ranger Steven! Registration required.
Program:
Bird Walk
Date & Time: Sat, May 23 at 8:30am
Details: How many birds can we find and identify around Lockhart State Park? Take a walk with a ranger to find out! All ages and experience levels welcome.
Program:
Pokémon Safari Hike
Date & Time: Sat, May 23 at 10am
Details: Join us to catch some real-life Pokémon on this fun hike.
Program:
Frog & Toad Watch
Date & Time: Sat, May 23 at 8:30pm
Details: Join a park ranger to search for the amphibians that call Lockhart home.
Program:
Intro to Fly Fishing
Date & Time: Sun, May 24 at 10am
Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class.
Program:
Stream Safari
Date & Time: Wed, May 27 at 10am
Details: Wear your favorite water shoes, and join us to meet the residents of Clear Fork Creek.
Program:
FREE: Girls’ Outdoor Workshop
Date & Time: Sat, May 30 at 9am
Details: Join us for a FREE outdoor skills workshop exclusively for girls ages 10–18. Registration required.
Program:
Bug-Eat-Bug Hike
Date & Time: Sat, May 30 at 10am
Details: Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey; how they see and how they slay.
Program:
Colors of the Wind Watercolor
Date & Time: Sat, May 30 at 3pm
Details: Paint with all the colors of the wind at Lockhart State Park.