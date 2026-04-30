Lockhart State Park announces May Programs Share:







The Lockhart State Park

located at 2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX has announced their programs that you and your family can join them for throughout the month.

Program:

Gifts from the Trees Hike

Date & Time: Sat, May 2 at 10am

Details: Discover the secrets of your backyard trees in this fun walk.

Program:

Mountain Biking for Beginners

Date & Time: Sat, May 9 at 9:30am

Details: Join us for a biking adventure on park trails! Some equipment provided. Registration required.

Program:

Scavenger Hunt Hike

Date & Time: Sat, May 9 at 10am

Details: Embark on a scavenger adventure – from vultures and insects to a scavenger-themed scavenger hunt – you won’t want to miss this fun hike.

Program:

Wildflower Bingo Walk

Date & Time: Wed, May 13 at 10am

Details: Learn how to identify common wildflowers, and play a game of bingo in the park.

Program:

Beasts of the Blackland Prairie

Date & Time: Sat, May 16 at 10am

Details: What critters call Lockhart State Park home?

Program:

Zumba with Natalie

Date & Time: Sat, May 16 at 11am

Details: Ditch the workout, join the party! Class is $10 in addition to park entrance fees.

Program:

Golfing with a Ranger

Date & Time: Sat, May 16 at 1:30pm

Details: Hit the links with Ranger Steven! Registration required.

Program:

Bird Walk

Date & Time: Sat, May 23 at 8:30am

Details: How many birds can we find and identify around Lockhart State Park? Take a walk with a ranger to find out! All ages and experience levels welcome.

Program:

Pokémon Safari Hike

Date & Time: Sat, May 23 at 10am

Details: Join us to catch some real-life Pokémon on this fun hike.

Program:

Frog & Toad Watch

Date & Time: Sat, May 23 at 8:30pm

Details: Join a park ranger to search for the amphibians that call Lockhart home.

Program:

Intro to Fly Fishing

Date & Time: Sun, May 24 at 10am

Details: Learn the basics of fly fishing in this fun class.

Program:

Stream Safari

Date & Time: Wed, May 27 at 10am

Details: Wear your favorite water shoes, and join us to meet the residents of Clear Fork Creek.

Program:

FREE: Girls’ Outdoor Workshop

Date & Time: Sat, May 30 at 9am

Details: Join us for a FREE outdoor skills workshop exclusively for girls ages 10–18. Registration required.

Program:

Bug-Eat-Bug Hike

Date & Time: Sat, May 30 at 10am

Details: Explore the world of tiny predators and tiny prey; how they see and how they slay.

Program:

Colors of the Wind Watercolor

Date & Time: Sat, May 30 at 3pm

Details: Paint with all the colors of the wind at Lockhart State Park.