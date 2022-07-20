Lockhart State Park August events￼
August Programs at Lockhart State Park
2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX 78644
Program: Bird Walk
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m.
Details: How many birds can we find and identify around Lockhart State Park? Take a walk with a ranger to find out! All ages and experience levels welcome.
Progr a.m.: Animals of the Park Discovery Table
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Stop by Park HQ to test your nature knowledge! Drop in any time between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Progr a.m.: Native Plants for Your Garden
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.
Details: Join us to learn the who and why of planting with our local favorites!
Progr a.m.: Intro to Archery
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.
Details: Learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen! Participants must be at least 10 years old and sign a liability waiver.
Program: Ancient Spear Throwing
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.
Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl!
Program: Feeders for the Birds
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.
Details: Let’s make bird feeders for our feathered friends!
Program: Star Stories
Date & Time: Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.
Details: Discover the constellations that decorate our spring sky and listen to the exciting tales that surround them!
Program: Animals of the Park Discovery Table
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: Stop by Park HQ to test your nature knowledge! Drop in any time between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Program: Frog and Toad Watch
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m.
Details: Join a Park Ranger as we search for the amphibians that call Lockhart home!
Program: Forest Bathing
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.
Program: Intro to Orienteering
Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.
Details: Learn how to navigate like a pirate and hunt for hidden booty! ARRR!