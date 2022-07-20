Lockhart State Park August events￼ Share:







August Programs at Lockhart State Park

2012 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX 78644

Program: Bird Walk

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m.

Details: How many birds can we find and identify around Lockhart State Park? Take a walk with a ranger to find out! All ages and experience levels welcome.

Progr a.m.: Animals of the Park Discovery Table

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Stop by Park HQ to test your nature knowledge! Drop in any time between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Progr a.m.: Native Plants for Your Garden

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

Details: Join us to learn the who and why of planting with our local favorites!

Progr a.m.: Intro to Archery

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.

Details: Learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen! Participants must be at least 10 years old and sign a liability waiver.

Program: Ancient Spear Throwing

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

Details: Join us to learn the basics of prehistoric hunting with an atlatl!

Program: Feeders for the Birds

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

Details: Let’s make bird feeders for our feathered friends!

Program: Star Stories

Date & Time: Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

Details: Discover the constellations that decorate our spring sky and listen to the exciting tales that surround them!

Program: Animals of the Park Discovery Table

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Stop by Park HQ to test your nature knowledge! Drop in any time between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Program: Frog and Toad Watch

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Details: Join a Park Ranger as we search for the amphibians that call Lockhart home!

Program: Forest Bathing

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Details: Immerse yourself in nature to de-stress and improve your well-being.

Program: Intro to Orienteering

Date & Time: Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.

Details: Learn how to navigate like a pirate and hunt for hidden booty! ARRR!