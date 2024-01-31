Lockhart’s Ramsay to debut new album Share:







Charley Ramsay is an artist and songwriter with a life-long passion for pop, soft rock, alternative indie and storytelling. He grew up in the Texas Hill Country area, where he first discovered his penchant for writing songs that are personal and easy to relate to.

His start in music came about when he played the role of Captain von Trapp in the San Marcos High School musical production of “Sound of Music.” During this performance, he was seen holding a guitar but didn’t know how to play it. He decided to enroll in classical guitar lessons during his freshman year in college.

While Ramsay reportedly still struggles with barre chords, his musical style enables him to invent new approaches to songwriting and accompaniment that reflects his own personality. He uses these limitations to explore a less conventional guitar playing style using open tunings, unconventional chord progressions, arpeggios and country-blues bass lines.

After making music and playing shows in and around Austin with life-long friends for a decade, Ramsay made his solo foray releasing his debut album “Dear Jane” in 1993. Despite the many changes that have happened in the music industry since then, these songs still stand out for their immediacy and timeless aesthetics.

Recently, Ramsay announced a new self-titled album, which is set to release on Feb. 16, at Lockhart Arts & Craft. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. This long-awaited record marks an important milestone for the singer-songwriter, being the first release since his 2008 album “Catalyst.”

With 16 years of experience under his belt since his latest releases, and a few co-writing credits on songs that appeared on TV shows, such as “Veronica Mars,” Ramsay is back with even more fervent motivation to create music that matters. The newest album places a profound emphasis on the concept of time, going beyond the mere passage of days. It serves as a poignant reminder that life is not merely an accumulation of moments but a varied fabric of experiences that contribute to the uniqueness of our individual journeys.

This full-length album invites listeners to reflect on the essence of our lives as a whole, highlighting the importance of cherishing and celebrating the diverse array of events that shape our paths.

By emphasizing the significance of these moments, the music on this album encourages an appreciation for the depth and richness found in the subtleties of our personal narratives. The songs on this release perfectly tie in with the concept. The track “Bide Your Time” explores the healing process of letting go, while “Dirt Floor Camelot” humorously captures the joy of downsizing and embracing a simpler life, in a time when everyone is seemingly looking for more.

“Lockhart, Ours” reflects on the artist’s connection to the small town he proudly calls home. This is a sweet song, with a hint of nostalgia, and a lot of heart.

“Helicopter and Horses” is another touching song, which draws from a poignant moment in Afghanistan, dedicated to simply “Jack.”

“Peace, Salam, Shalom” is a heartfelt song about personal loss, encompassing a plea for unity and a call for peace. This track is incredibly relevant in light of what is happening in the world today, as we know.

“When You Come Home” is an unwavering supportive ode to family, with some distinctive Scottish undertones that make it all more distinctive.

“Let The Day Begin” (By The Call) adds to the album’s overarching sentiment and aforementioned concept, offering a fresh perspective on life from others’ viewpoints. It is not always easy to remember that we are just one of many people who are trying to get by. While we might view our life from the “main character” seat, we might be nothing but extras in someone else’s story.

“Who Wants To Live Forever” is inspired by a conference on anti-aging, and it sparks deep reflection on the meaning of living and people’s fear of death. The song suggests that the true value of life might not lie in its longevity, but precisely the opposite. Knowing that our time here is limited, we might have an impetus to make the absolute best of it.

“Another Perfect Day” captures the tranquility of a relaxing weekend, something we often take for granted, and fail to cherish for what it is.

Last but not least, “Norman Rockwell” (lyrics by Rob Thomas) reflects on giving up music, exploring the complexities of the artist’s musical journey during the late 80s, when the song was written.

Ramsay’s music is refreshingly bare-bones, his songs are meaningful and immediate. For those who appreciate artists like Wilco, Damien Rice, Francis Moon, R.E.M., or Fleetwood Mac, Ramsay’s music is highly recommended.

Find out more and listen at https://linktr.ee/charleyramsay.