Luling teacher’s assistant faces multiple child sex assault charges Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A teacher’s assistant and youth leader from Luling is facing serious criminal charges after being arrested and extradited back to Texas from Las Vegas, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said they traveled to Las Vegas to take Brian Rodriguez into custody and return him to Texas, with help from the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez, who is from Luling, has now been formally charged in connection with multiple child sex offenses.

Authorities say Rodriguez is charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and first-degree felony continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. He is also charged with displaying pornographic material to a child, which is classified as a Class A misdemeanor under Texas law.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation is still ongoing and emphasize that the case remains active. Because Rodriguez worked as both a youth leader and a teaching assistant, the sheriff’s office is urging parents to have open conversations with their children, especially if they had any contact or familiarity with him.

Anyone who may have information related to the case is encouraged to contact Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Reinarz at 512-359-4514 or by email.

Authorities also remind the public that suspected child abuse should be reported immediately. Reports can be made anonymously through the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online.

All information in this report was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.