Martindale plans new Wastewater Treatment Facility amid system issues

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The City of Martindale is taking decisive action to overhaul its aging wastewater system, unveiling plans for a new treatment facility to replace an overburdened plant that has long struggled with flooding, maintenance issues, and environmental concerns near the San Marcos River in Caldwell County.

The existing wastewater treatment plant is located roughly 2,100 feet northeast of the intersection of State Highways 80 and 142 and has served the small but growing community for years. However, repeated flooding events and deteriorating infrastructure have created chronic operational challenges that city officials say can no longer be ignored.

One of the most pressing problems is stormwater infiltration, a condition known as inflow and infiltration. Old sewer lines, some left uncapped after flood-damaged homes were demolished, have allowed rainwater to seep into the system. The result is excessive water entering the treatment process, overwhelming the facility and driving up operating costs.

The plant has also grappled with elevated pH levels in its treatment ponds and heavy sludge accumulation and issues that demand constant attention and have stretched city maintenance resources thin. Currently, treated wastewater from the facility flows into Hemphill Creek, then through Morrison Creek, before reaching the Lower San Marcos River.

A wastewater treatment plant serves as a community’s safeguard for clean water and public health. Water from homes, businesses, and occasionally storm drains is channeled through underground pipes to the facility. There, it undergoes multiple stages of treatment.

Trash and debris are removed first, while heavier solids settle as sludge and lighter materials float to the surface to be skimmed off. Microorganisms then break down remaining organic waste in a biological process. Finally, ultraviolet light or chemical disinfectants kill harmful bacteria before the cleaned water, called effluent, is safely released back into natural waterways. The separated sludge is treated and disposed of separately.

When operating effectively, these systems protect rivers, wildlife, and residents from pollution and disease. When they fail, however, the impacts can spread quickly through ecosystems and the local environment.

To meet modern standards and prepare for future growth, Martindale is now planning a new wastewater treatment facility designed for greater efficiency, capacity, and environmental protection. Unlike the current city-operated plant, the new facility will be managed by a third-party operator, a strategy city leaders believe will enhance reliability, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline maintenance.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has received an application from Silver Crossing, LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, seeking authorization under Proposed Permit No. WQ0016876001 for a Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) permit. If approved, the permit would allow the discharge of treated wastewater at an average daily flow of up to 1.2 million gallons.

According to the application, the new facility would be located about 3,300 feet southeast of Highway 142 and San Marcos Highway, within the city limits of Martindale. The plant’s treated effluent would follow the same general flow path and discharging into Hemphill Creek, then Morrison Creek, before entering the Lower San Marcos River.

TCEQ received the application on September 5, 2025, and will conduct a full technical review. Once complete, the agency’s Executive Director will issue a Preliminary Decision, followed by a Notice of Application and Preliminary Decision. That notice will be published and mailed to residents and stakeholders, including a deadline for public comment.

Residents can review project materials and environmental documentation at the Martindale Community Library, 411 Main Street, as well as at Martindale City Hall, where the city’s permit application and system improvement plans are also available.