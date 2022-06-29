McCoy’s Building Supply purchases Lockhart land for new retail location￼ Share:







MBS

McCoy’s Building Supply recently finalized the purchase of 12.8 acres of land in Lockhart after a year-long search.

The land is located at the southeast corner of Colorado Street and Bufkin Lane. The front section of the property was previously occupied by Cars America. This high visibility area between Walmart and HEB will allow customers easy access to a future McCoy’s store. An official timeline for groundbreaking and store construction has not yet been announced.

“All signs point to Lockhart being poised for tremendous growth, and McCoy’s is delighted to be part of that growth,” said Phil Hutchinson, Real Estate Manager. “We are so thankful to Mike Kamerlander, Director of Economic Development for the City of Lockhart, for his guidance during our land search process.”

McCoy’s Building Supply stores feature full-service lumberyards that carry high-quality building materials for a wide range of projects. The future Lockhart store will have a large, covered, drive-thru lumberyard and a fleet of delivery trucks to serve the building trades and DIY customers alike. The interior retail area will be arranged according to McCoy’s distinctive easy-in, easy-out design and will offer tools, paint, household essentials and more. The store will be staffed by highly trained team members who will provide exceptional customer experiences and true dedication to the Lockhart community.

McCoy’s is one of the nation’s largest privately held building supply retailers. It has provided building products and services to its “Born-to-Build” customers since 1927 and across five states. The company is led by Meagan McCoy Jones, President and CEO, and is headquartered in San Marcos. Jones is the fourth generation of her family to lead the company. McCoy’s employs more than 3,000 people and operates 90 stores, three distribution centers and two millwork facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, and New Mexico. They can be found online at mccoys.com.