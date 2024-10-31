Melquiades H. Garcia Share:







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Melquiades H. Garcia, 88, of Lockhart, Texas, who peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2024. Melquiades was born on December 10, 1935, in Maxwell, Texas, to the loving union of Leonardo Garcia and Enriqueta Hernandez Garcia.

A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Melquiades found joy in the simple, beautiful things in life. His creative spirit was unmatched, as he loved crafting sculptures out of found objects, turning the ordinary into extraordinary. A lifelong fan of classic westerns, he could often be found watching his favorite cowboy films, strumming his guitar, and singing the songs that filled his home with warmth and love. His love for music and art was just one way he expressed his deep appreciation for life.

Melquiades is preceded in death by his parents, Leonardo and Enriqueta Garcia, and his beloved brothers Julian Garcia and Joe Garcia, and his son Edward Moreno.

He is survived by his dear children Victor Garcia and wife Rebecca, Raymundo and Margaret Moreno, Sylvia and Armando Guido, and George Moreno, sisters, Amelia Garcia Rizzuto, and Petra Garcia Rodriguez, grandchildren, Xavier and wife Callie Espinosa, Maya Garcia and partner Ernesto Rodriguez, Corban Garcia, Edward Sanchez and wife Stephanie Sanchez, Christopher and wife Jobeth Sanchez, Stephanie Moreno and husband David Martinez, Samantha Moreno and husband Brandon Steadman, Jorge and wife Julie Moreno, Sophia and Marissa Moreno, greatgrandchildren, Ethan Espinosa, Ernesto Rodriguez, and Grayson Sanchez, and Paisley Sanchez, Adrian, Adam, and Anthony Martinez, Noah Alvarez, Roberto Lopez, Za’Darius Steadman, Layla Moreno, Leeland Moreno, Baby Moreno, and great-grandchild Edward Sanchez.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at the DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the DeLeon Funeral Home.

Melquiades’ gentle spirit, creativity, and love for his family will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and son / DeLeon Funeral Home