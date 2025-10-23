Nancy Blackwell Share:













July 8, 1935-October 14, 2025

Nancy Ruth Blackwell passed away on October 14, 2025. She was born in Lockhart, Texas on July 8, 1935, to Buford and Vivian Alexander. She was a graduate of Lockhart High School, class of 1953.

Nancy married Raymond Blackwell Jr. (R.A.) in 1954 and they lived in numerous places across the US, including Cleburne, TX, Ft. Sill Oklahoma, Pittsburg Pennsylvania, Denver Colorado and Chicago Illinois before returning home to Lockhart after RA’s retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Nancy loved to do anything involving crafts and needlework and would often accompany her husband on their ranch tending cattle.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Blackwell Jr., parents, and sister, Dorothy Hinnencamp. She is survived by her son, Ray Blackwell and spouse Janet, daughter, Amy LaBiche and spouse Gene, sister Dolores Cardwell, grandchildren, Jillian, Hilary, Kyle, Sarah, Jenna, Elizabeth, Justin and six great grandchildren.

The family received friends on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9 AM until service time at 10 AM at McCurdy Funeral Home. She was laid to rest next to her husband at the Lockhart City Cemetery.