New businesses offers healing and hair services

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Ren Gutierrez and Jess Casarez are packing a lot of benefits to people in a small area at their newly co-owned businesses on 400 S. Main St. in Lockhart.

Casarez’s Suite 103 Hair Studio will be in the front of the business. With more than 15 years of doing hair in Brooklyn, New York, and Austin, Casarez is bringing her craft to Lockhart. Gutierrez said Casarez “does amazing hair and amazing bobs” and that she “specializes in blondes.”

Casarez’s website is jessicacasarez.com.

Gutierrez’s full first name – Renatus – means rebirth. At Rio Goddess Botanica, she is excited about bringing her 20-plus years of experience in her fields to Lockhart.

Gutierrez grew up around her grandmother, who was a healer in the Waco area.

“I learned a lot from her and her ways of healing,” Gutierrez said. “During my journey, I went to massage school in 2008, and then out to Arizona where I learned a lot from other healing communities. I work with what’s going on physically with a person. I wanted to bring something to Lockhart that it didn’t have. I’ve also read tarot cards for over 10 years.”

Rio Goddess Botanica will offer Gutierrez’s licensed message therapy. She has specialized in energy medicine and esoteric divination since 2008.

“I have a passion for wellness and the esoteric arts,” Gutierrez said. “I have studied somatic bodywork under the Shiva Shakti Academy located in South Africa. My skill set focuses on holistic massage, reiki, somatic therapies, and tarot.”

“I love to share my gifts with ease and grace,” she said. “I feel that I am a channel for the divinity that is within each person I see. My goal for each healing session is for my clients to feel deeply, relaxed, renewed, and connected to their heart source.”

Rio Goddess Botanica is offering a mentor program through its website — riogoddessbotanica.com – where Gutierrez said people can learn the art of healing. The site shows all of the business’ offerings. “I want people to feel comfortable,” she said. “We will have consultation if they are confused about what I offer.

“Physical touch is really needed as far is healing goes.”

The business includes a retail area with candles, perfumes, hair products, skin care, and more.

Both Rio Goddess Botanica and Suite 103 Hair Studio began seeing customers this week, but there will be a grand opening on Aug. 5.