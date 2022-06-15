New stop signs for Maple and San Jacinto intersection￼ Share:







City of Lockhart

To improve traffic safety along Maple Street, its surrounding neighborhoods, and area schools, an all-way stop will be established at the intersection of Maple and San Jacinto streets. Stop signs have been placed on the intersection as of Wednesday, June 15.

The Traffic Engineering Study found the current two-way stop on the Maple Street and San Jacinto Street intersection will not be able to support expected traffic from the Maple Street extension due to inadequate sight distance. Intersections need sufficient visibility to allow motorists to easily travel and enter or exit safely, as well to protect pedestrians and bicyclists. The eastbound approach line of sight is obstructed by the property on the northwest corner of San Jacinto Street and Maple Street. To resolve the issue, the report recommended converting the intersection into an all-way stop leading up to the Maple Street extension’s completion this summer.

New Traffic Pattern Ahead:

This sign has been placed on San Jacinto Street, 240 feet away from the Maple Street intersection to warn drivers of the new all-way stop.

All-way Stop Ahead:

This sign has been placed on San Jacinto Street, 120 feet away from the Maple Street intersection to warn drivers of the new all-way stop.

New Stop Sign:

You will see this stop sign at the San Jacinto Street/Maple Street starting Wednesday, June 15.

The City of Lockhart asks motorists to be aware of new road signs and exercise caution while driving in this area. Adjusting to new traffic patterns takes time, patience, and cooperation with other drivers. For questions, call the City of Lockhart’s Public Works Department at (512) 398-6452.