Ogeda leads Lions Share:







A four-RBI outing for Nick Ogeda helped Lockhart rout Northeast Early College, 22-1, last week, qualifying the Lions for the state playoffs for back-to-back seasons for the first time in 54 years.

“That’s been a nice accomplishment for our varsity players,” LHS Coach Trey Honeycutt said. “Although we have had a few ups and downs, these guys have been consistently good all year. They have a taste of what it’s like to be successful and what a playoff team should be like now. They are playing as a team and trying to keep it simple on the diamond. I look forward to seeing what else these young men will accomplish the rest of this season.”

Ogeda drove in runs on a double in the first inning and a double in the second.

Lockhart got things moving in the first inning, when Ogeda doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

The Lions put up six runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by Lockhart was led by Gavin Renteria, Jacob Contreras, Luis Flores, and Landon Hernandez, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Ivan Gonzales claimed the win on the mound for Lockhart, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out six and walking no one. Jesse Ancira recorded the final out in the 5-inning affair in relief out of the bullpen.

Manny Jaimes took the loss for Northeast Early College. The hurler went 1 1/3 innings, allowing 16 runs on 11 hits.

Lockhart totaled 17 hits in the game. Whisenant, Contreras, Ogeda, and Gonzales all had two hits to lead Lockhart. Contreras also had four stolen bases as the Lions ran wild on the base paths with 12 thefts in all.

Lockhart Lions Varsity was sure handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Ethan Bryant had the most chances in the field with six.

Lockhart is now 14-11-1 overall and 7-4 in Region III District 17 action.

The Lions visited Travis of Austin on Tuesday.