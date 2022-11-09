Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Penny Wilbourn, grades 9-12.

What subjects do you teach? English 1-2-3-4, Creative Writing, Practical Writing, Humanities.

Hometown: West Point, Mississippi.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? I am a proud graduate of the University of Mississippi, where I earned a bachelor’s degree in English.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: I feel heard and valued in LISD and our students’ needs are the main focus of everything we do.

How would your friends describe you? I can only imagine how they would describe me, but it is my hope that they can say that they can always depend on me.

What values are most important to you? I value kindness, sincerity, integrity, and humor.

Talents: Being a teacher and having raised a very busy family, my greatest talents are planning and juggling schedules. I’m also a pretty good cook.

Favorite books: Too many to list.

Favorite music: I enjoy most kinds of music, but my favorite is classic rock-especially the Rolling Stones.

Hobbies: My husband and I enjoy camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and watching sports. We are huge fans of SEC football and baseball.

What brings you hope? The students at Pride High School bring me great hope and great joy. Their kindness to one another, their respect for one another, their support of one another, their willingness to learn new things and see things from new perspectives, and their excitement to explore their creativity all prove just how special they are. They are amazing kids with amazing hearts and minds. I am so blessed by them daily and am truly grateful to be allowed not only to teach them, but also to build long-lasting relationships with them.

Family: Husband, Rusty; children: Todd, Bradley, and Katie; two perfect grandchildren, Maggie James and TC; and four goofball dogs.