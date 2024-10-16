Prairie Lea XC district runners-up; Indians’ junior high squad wins title Share:







For the second year in a row, the Prairie Lea varsity boys’ cross country team finished as District Runners-Up and qualified for regionals in Corpus Christi.

Prairie Lea is the only school in the meet that also plays football. They have been running many miles in the mornings and football practices and games in the evenings.

The Region IV-1A Meet will be at Corpus Christi on Oct. 22 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Prairie Lea is ranked as one of the top seven teams out of the 23-team field.

The finishing times for the Indians at the District Meet were as follows:

Gabriel Garcia — 3rd (19:07)

Lane Fiscus — 8th (19:41)

Edwin Canepa — 12th (20:19)

Peter Duron — 14th (20:47)

Carlos Garcia –18th (21:41)

Carlos Lampkin — 1st place junior varsity individual (21:25)

The Prairie Lea Junior High boys had a full team for the first time in a long time and came home as District Champions.

The PLJH times were as follows:

Emanuel Aviles — 1st (13:58)

Jameir Smith — 4th (15:14)

Marcus Juarez — 5th (15:19)

Alejandro Angeles — 9th (16:41)

Kaden DeLeon — 12th (17:08)

Joshua Cancel — 13th (17:57)

Christopher Paez — 16th (19:17)

Rudolfo Robinett — 17th (19:51)

Prairie Lea’s cross country team is coached by Jess Stephens.