Putting books in children’s hands for more than 40 years Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Children hold up their books they received during a Reading is Fundamental (RIF)distribution day. You can help by purchasing items from the annual RIF pecan fundraising event going on now.

Photo courtesy of RIF.

For more than four decades, a dedicated group of Lockhart women has been making a difference in the lives of local children, one book at a time. What began in 1985 as an idea to encourage young people to read has grown into a community tradition that continues to provide free books to children who might otherwise have few of their own. Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) of Lockhart was the vision of the late Brenda Johnson Scudday, a local mother of two and member of the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi women’s service sorority. With the support of fellow members, Scudday helped establish the nonprofit organization as the sorority’s primary community service project, beginning a tradition that has continued for more than 40 years.

Originally, RIF provided three free books annually to Lockhart ISD students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Working with teachers and school librarians, volunteers selected age-appropriate books and organized distribution events where children could choose books based on their own interests. The program’s success earned national recognition in 2008 when RIF of Lockhart received a National Program Excellence Honor in Washington, D.C., placing it among just 25 programs recognized out of approximately 3,500 nationwide. The organization has also received recognition from the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees for its contributions to education.

Today, the program is operated by the Betas of Lockhart, with more than 35 volunteers contributing approximately 378 hours annually. Although financial limitations have reduced distributions from three books to two per student each year, the organization has expanded its reach to include early childhood programs and the Pegasus School for Boys. Additional books are donated to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library’s Summer Reading Program, the Dickens Light Parade, and community events. Students can select from English, Spanish, and bilingual books, including chapter books and other accessible reading materials. Each book includes a sticker where children can write their names, identifying it as part of their personal library. With more than 70 percent of Lockhart ISD elementary students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals, volunteers recognize that these may be the only books some children have at home.

For longtime volunteer Shari Foster, a Beta member since 1987, one memory from a distribution at the former Carver Kindergarten campus continues to stand out. A young girl spent considerable time selecting the perfect bilingual book because she was helping her mother learn to read and speak English. “I knew just how much this little free book meant to her and her family,” Foster recalled. Her years of dedication to RIF and the community were recognized in 2024 when she received a Spirit Award from the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. Fellow volunteer Christine Ohlendorf, a member since 2004, said children often begin reading their new books before leaving the distribution event. Others proudly explain that they plan to read to younger siblings. She also noted that former Lockhart students who have become published authors provide inspiration for children who may one day dream of writing books themselves.

Keeping the program operating depends entirely on donations and community fundraising. One of its largest sources of financial support in recent years has been the annual Holiday Home Tour, produced in partnership with the Lockhart Initiative for Tourism. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, with tickets available through Eventbrite. The organization also holds a fall pecan fundraiser to purchase books for school distributions and has received support from organizations including the Caldwell County Community Service Foundation. Organizers credit the generosity of residents, businesses, teachers and librarians for helping sustain the program through changing economic conditions and growing community needs.

As RIF of Lockhart enters its fifth decade, the mission remains much the same as it was when Scudday helped establish the program in 1985: encourage children to discover the joy of reading while giving them books they can proudly call their own. Monetary donations and memorial contributions can be mailed to RIF of Lockhart, P.O. Box 495, Lockhart, TX 78644. Residents and organizations interested in volunteering or supporting fundraising activities can contact Gale Lindsay at clphotogale@aol.com. For the Betas of Lockhart, the reward is often as simple as watching a child open a new book, write their name inside the cover, and begin reading. After all, as the organization reminds everyone, reading is fundamental, but reading is also FUN!