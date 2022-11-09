Rain keeps burn ban off in county￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel asked Commissioners Tuesday morning to keep the burn ban off after the county received as many as three inches of rain in a three-week stretch.

The burn ban was called off during a special meeting the previous week.

“We have had some fires out in the county, but most of those were illegal burning,” Rangel said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some more rain.”

In other business:

Commissioners approved the reappointments of Will Conley and Commissioner Ed Theriot to the CAMPO Technical Advisory Committee.

Caldwell County is negotiating with Aqua Water Supply Corporation to have an office space at its 2990 FM 1185 location in Lockhart.

Public Hearings were held for the re-platting at both Austin Skyline Subdivision (at Skyline Road and Prairie Hill Drive) and Wild Plum Estates (at Wild Plum Road and Ole Colony Line Road). There were no comments during the public hearings and commissioners approved each replat unanimously.

County Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke said construction was on schedule at Biggs Road, but a 90-day extension was needed to complete all infrastructure and billing.

David Clark of Doucet Engineers in San Marcos said the target for completion if the construction on Biggs Road was mid-December. Clark also noted that with more eyes on the project from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department there had been no further vandalism.

The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for this week was canceled due to the possibility of bad weather on Friday.