Road rage leads to fatal stabbing￼

The Lockhart Police Department arrested Joseph Anderson III of Luling in connection to a road rage incident that led into a fatal stabbing, Thursday night, April 21. He has been charged with murder.

On April 21 at around 8:30 p.m., Lockhart Police responded to a stabbing that occurred at the 1100 block of State Park Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found a motorist, a 56-year-old William Thomas Chesser of Lockhart, who had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with the 54-year-old Anderson, in a road rage incident.

Anderson was driving eastbound on State Highway 20 (State Park Road). According to Lockhart Police, Chesser pulled out of the strip mall parking lot and Anderson felt as if Chesser had pulled out in front of him. Anderson drove around Chesser’s car and stopped in the roadway, and that is where the fight ensued, leading to Anderson allegedly fatally stabbing Chesser.

Chesser was transported to Seton Hospital in Kyle where he later succumbed to his injuries. A Go Fund Me page – In Memory of Tommy Chesser from Lockhart Family — has been set up. Chesser was married with children.

Anderson fled the scene, then later turned himself in to Lockhart Police custody, and arrested. He has been charged with murder and is being held in the Caldwell County Jail on $750,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.