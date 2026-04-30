Saenz, Herrera take top honors at 5K Stampede Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Karen Saenz and Ethan Herrera claimed first-place finishes in the women’s and men’s divisions at the 20th annual Kiwanis 5K Stampede, leading a strong field of runners at this milestone community event.

Saenz topped the women’s division with an impressive time of 19:37, while Herrera secured the men’s title, crossing the finish line in 17:02.

The annual race drew an enthusiastic crowd, with participants of all ages gathering to celebrate the event’s 20th year. A total of 201 runners completed the 5K course, and 18 participants finished the 1K race, reflecting continued community support and engagement.

The Kiwanis 5K Stampede has become a staple event in Lockhart, bringing together competitive runners and families alike for a morning of fitness, camaraderie, and local pride.