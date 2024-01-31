Several events await First Friday Share:







The monthly First Friday schedule is a packed one for Feb. 2 in downtown Lockhart.

Jay Baltierra will be showing his photos at Nostalgic Gifts & Gallery, which will also be hosting new wood cut-out pieces by Hamilton. There will be free adult beverages, raffles, and a music playlist by DJ El Jefe with late shopping hours until 9 p.m. There will also be a popup by CircularHustle and Deborah Stone with vintage, antique and modern clothing and Sterling Silver jewelry.

Spellerberg Projects will have a closing reception for Sarah DePetris’ exhibition “Daydream,” from 6-9 p.m.

Commerce Gallery will have its monthly art opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m. The artists for February will Christy Stallop, Gregory Gove, and Margo Lunsford.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery will present C.P. Harrison’s “More Time to Forget,” an exhibition of his paintings. (See related story on this page.)

Field Stable Antiques will have 13 flavors of cheesecake for visitors. The new flavor this month is Pecan Pie Cheesecake. Wine, coffee, and tea are also available.

Good Things Grocery will be serving Hot Asian Pulled Pork Tacos to go, as well as selling $2 beers and $8 mixed 6 packs.

Chaparral Coffee will remain open until 9 p.m. and will have Happy Hour all day with $1 off all wine and beer. DJ BINGO will be on the front patio.

Little Trouble is doing a turducken boudin special.

Plum Creek Records & Tapes will begin entertainment at 6 p.m. with DJ sets by Double Heads and music by The Point. There will also be a vintage pop up by Moonicorn Vintage.

The PEARL will have the Michael James Trio playing from 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal will have David Orr playing from 9:30-11:30 p.m.