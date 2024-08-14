Shooting concerns continue in Caldwell County Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A women informed Caldwell County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting that something had to be done about the celebratory shooting of firearms in her area as well as the rest of the county.

Alma Morales, who said she lived in Precinct 3, said her family is affected by the shootings, and she lives in a subdivision.

“The neighbors shoot like they’re in a war,” Morales said. “I know the sheriff’s department is short-staffed. Our neighbors are not in their right mind. My son is waking up several times in the middle of the night. You can’t have two people running a precinct with such a skeleton crew. I know of issues all over the county. This is the reason I’m standing here today. Something has got to be done.”

In other business:

Commissioners accepted an award for the FY 2024 Indigent Defense Formula Grant for $33,851.

Also, a Materials Grant worth about $10,000 was accepted by Commissioners for the Center for Justice Innovation (CJI) – Child Victims and Witnesses Support.

There will be a public hearing at the next Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 27 to approve a tax rate for FY 2025 in Caldwell County.

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said there had been a couple of grass fires and two structure fires in the last two weeks, and noted there was no rain forecasted in the immediate future. However, Rangel did say there was promise of rain from a tropical storm two storms out in the Gulf of Mexico, and asked that the burn ban remain off as long as everyone remained cautious. He was granted his request.

Caldwell County will assist Workforce in building a half-acre gravel pad to train CDL drivers at a cost of $14,747.47. The pad will be built on acreage currently owned by the City of Luling next to the Evacuation Center.

Commissioners also approved the following:

* A preliminary plat for Union Hill Road Subdivision consisting of seven residential lots on about 16.77 acres located on Union Hill Road;

* A Short Form Plat for Edwards Acres consisting of two residential lots on about 2.61 acres located on Dry Creek Road;

* A final plat for Sunset Oaks, Section VII consisting of a 3-lot subdivision — commercial lot and two multi family lots on about 47.25 acres located east of Highway 21and FM 1966;

* A preliminary plat for Acorn Grove Estates consisting of 14 residential lots on about 61.55 acres located at the corner of Sierra Drive and Acorn Road.