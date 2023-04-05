Sip & Stroll big success; now it’s on to First Friday Share:







The Lockhart Downtown Business Association’s Sip & Stroll enjoyed a record event Saturday with a great turnout for several events, including a performance on the courthouse lawn by Lockhart’s own The Fossils.

LDBA President Sally Daniel was thrilled with the turnout.

We were blessed with a beautiful day for Sip & Stroll Saturday, and the turnout exceeded our expectations at 49 percent over last year. We had a beautifully diverse demographic, 25- to 85-year-olds strolling the square, an estimated 75 percent of whom were local. A record number of businesses participated this year, resulting in 50 percent more ‘wine stops.’ We included a few non-alcoholic wines to reflect the growing trend and increasing demand. Participants appreciated the bottle of water at check-in (thanks to Bluebonnet Electric for keeping everyone hydrated) and loved the new totes (thanks to Melissa Beaumont of Rancho Sueno for upping our swag game).

“We had the dream team working on the event –our own local Sommelier who has made a transforming contribution to the event as a whole, Kaye Askins of Best Little Wine and Books, Taylor Burge, the Sip & Stroll Maven of Good Things Grocery, and the amazing Cindy Gibeaux who keeps us all in line. We are grateful to our wonderful sponsors and to the community for coming out and supporting this fun event.”

The LDBA will be at t again Friday with its monthly First Friday in downtown Lockhart where most merchants stays open beyond their normal closing times, many until 8 p.m.